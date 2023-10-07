Come build, learn and play at ‘Build Together: Minecraft Mall Discovery!’ at Sunway Putra Mall

KUALA LUMPUR: The much anticipated Build Together: Minecraft Mall Discovery! Minecraft Education based on Minecraft is currently being held at the Sunway Putra Mall which began on July 6 and will go on till July 23.

The event, based on the best-selling video game of all time, is bringing learning through play. Through various workshops and activities, shoppers can learn digital and coding skills with Minecraft Education courses in collaboration with the Educational Technology and Resources Division, of the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Microsoft Global Training Partners (GTP) and Microsoft Innovative Educator Experts (MIEE) will teach Minecraft Education courses in the Minecraft Education Corner. Sunway Putra Mall will also hold exclusive Minecraft Education classes for those with special needs, including autism, as Sunway Putra Mall is generally regarded as being autistic friendly.

Shoppers can redeem special exclusive Minecraft gifts from the redemption counter such as the Personalised Minecraft Tumbler by spending a minimum of RM200 mall-wide or a Minecraft Sticker Sheet, by completing the experiential journey of four activities at the designated stations of the Main Concourse area.

Craft Minecraft tools at the Crafting Station, and get creative with LEGO bricks to build Minecraft mobs at LEGO Stick & Build. Take aim at the Nerf Weapon Range and capture your best Minecraft pose with life-sized Minecraft mobs to win exclusive merchandise.

“It is a great honour to bring Build Together: Minecraft Mall Discovery to our shoppers alongside our partners at Microsoft Malaysia and MOE. As we continue to move forward with newer innovations in every industry, education will also be seen differently with Minecraft Education through game-based learning which is made inclusive to all students, including the autistic community and those with special needs,” said General Manager of Sunway Putra Mall, Danny Lee.

To add to the fun, MOE and Sunway Malls will hold a Minecraft Education Challenge 2023 for school students with the theme, ‘Sustainable Shopping Mall of the Future’. They will have to re-imagine and build with this theme in mind on Minecraft itself, and stand to win cash prizes, trophies and a certificate of participation for their efforts.

Education Director-General, Datuk Pkharuddin Ghazali said, “The Educational Resources and Technology Division of MOE holds workshops and competitions with the aim of empowering digital education among students.”

Education Director for Microsoft Malaysia education director, Shida Zainal Abidin said, “At Microsoft, we believe technology has the power to make education more accessible, inclusive, and enjoyable. Minecraft Education is uniquely suited to do just that, utilising collaborative and immersive gameplay to introduce new ways of learning on a variety of subjects including math, history & culture, computer science, and arts.”

Visit Sunway Malls’ official website for the event, minecrafteducation.sunwaymalls.com to explore more information about the activities lined up for each mall, and the malls’ social media platforms.