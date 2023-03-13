$!Come celebrate with Guinness

This year, the brand wants to elevate fans’ St. Patrick’s Day experience with the first-ever, Guinness St. Patrick’s anthem. With this, fans can immortalise their memories in the form of a reel or video and post it on their social media platforms using the soundtrack. All they have to do is select up to eight photos of them and their lucky charms creating memories, then to compile them into a reel or video with the exclusive Guinness St. Patrick’s Anthem accompanying it. More information about it can be found at guinnessstpatricks.com .

Guinness Malaysia is back with a month-long celebration for fans to celebrate the good times this St. Patrick’s Day. Guinness Malaysia’s 2023 St. Patrick’s celebration, “Our Day to Remember”, is all about bringing fans together to celebrate their loved ones - their true lucky charms - as they commemorate the good times with Guinness. With a series of activations happening at participating bars and pubs from now until the end of March, the brand has lined up an array of activities, games, and giveaways for fans to celebrate.

To take the festive celebration up a notch for fans, Guinness is rewarding fans who take a trip down memory lane and use the Guinness St. Patrick’s anthem with exclusive merchandise. The more fans use the anthem, the more prizes will be unlocked. For every 30 uses of the anthem, Guinness will give away three prizes, meanwhile for every 300 uses, 30 prizes will be unlocked, and if 3,000 fans use the anthem, 300 users will stand to walk away with the prizes. Up for grabs are the exclusive Guinness mugs, as well as the Guinness festive St. Patrick’s hats.

“St. Patrick’s Day is an important one for Guinness since the aspect of communion is so deeply ingrained in our brand DNA. We wanted to introduce a novel and magical experience for fans to commemorate the good times with our Guinness St. Patrick’s Anthem. Besides celebrating their loved ones – their true lucky charms - we will be further amplifying the Guinness St. Patrick’s celebration with an array of activities and games for Guinness lovers all month long,” said Shaun Lim, Marketing Manager of Guinness Malaysia.

Fans who would like to celebrate the good times with Guinness this St. Patrick’s Day can do so with their lucky charms at their favourite pubs and bars. Check out guinnessstpatricks.com for the full list of participating outlets. As for those who want to create a day to remember with the Guinness St. Patrick’s Anthem, they can do so by checking out the microsite too or when they scan the QR code available at participating pubs and bars.

For more information about the Guinness St. Patrick’s campaign, visit guinnessstpatricks.com, as well as Guinness Malaysia’s social media pages at facebook.com/guinnessmalaysia and instagram.com/guinnessmy.

Guinness Malaysia advocates responsible consumption and urges consumers to not drink and drive.

*Guinness and all related promotions and activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.