$!Commited to keeping users safe

TikTok, a leading destination for short-form mobile video, today announced the launch of a new in-app Digital Literacy Hub as part of its ongoing commitment to helping users navigate the digital environment. The introduction of the Hub will encourage users to tap on the available safety features to protect themselves and others online, while enjoying the benefits of the digital world.

Aligned with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission's (MCMC) ongoing online safety efforts, the Digital Literacy Hub will serve as a one-stop portal that anchors all of TikTok's educational initiatives around mental wellbeing, cyber wellness, minor safety, potentially dangerous online challenges, and other digital literacy topics.

The Hub will also host digital literacy tips using videos, quizzes, scenario-based learning content, and educational content seeding in collaboration with Malaysian TikTok creators such as Sir Dharma and Wfsufina who have been actively educating their audiences on TikTok tips and tricks using #TikTokGuru. These resources are designed to empower users to become more discerning about the types of online content they choose to engage with, whilst also equipping them with the tools to recognise and report inappropriate materials, if ever encountered. Through this, TikTok will be able to drive greater awareness of #thinkb4youdo, digital wellness amongst users and tailor its approach to promote the mental health and well-being of Malaysia users.

“TikTok is dedicated to creating safe digital spaces for creativity and joy to thrive. We’re also committed to building and maintaining a safe and welcoming app environment and that’s why we developed the Digital Literacy Hub. The Hub collates all our safety resources and provides users with easy access to information that can help them maintain and improve their cyber wellness. TikTok brings important digital wellness resources even closer to our local community to ensure that they are well-equipped to tackle the ever-evolving digital landscape.” said Kristoffer Rada, Head of Public Policy, TikTok Philippines and Malaysia.

In conjunction with the Hub launch, TikTok has also announced three new updates in their continuous Trust and Safety initiatives comprising of a new Warning Label in their videos, a new Safety Centre page and an in-app safety guide. All three features are designed to educate and inspire teens to adopt positive online habits and be #SaferTogether. The new in-app guide in focus will encourage community members to follow the 4-step process when engaging with an online challenge:

￮ STOP for a moment

￮ THINK and digest the specifics of the challenge

￮ DECIDE if the content is beneficial or worth the risk

￮ ACT on those feelings and report harmful challenges or hoaxes