LBS Bina Group Berhad (LBS), a reputable builder with distinction has teamed up with Genovasi University College to set up its inaugural Hardship Scholarship Fund with the aim to help and provide scholarships for the hardcore poor. Genovasi University College aims to embed Design Thinking in all spectrums of society. LBS has always been a firm believer that education is at the forefront of the ESG frameworks and is more than just an impactful contributor to advancing our environmental and governmental goals. LBS Bina’s journey to be committed to supporting the needy was embarked on by our late founder and chairman, Dato’ Seri Lim Bock Seng, who had a profound passion for giving back to the community and inspired the establishment of the LBS Foundation. The LBS Foundation is built on four pillars, namely, health, education, environment, and community.

LBS Foundation contributed a donation of RM80,000 to the Genovasi Hardship Scholarship Fund. The education fund was presented by Tan Sri Lim Hock San, LBS Foundation’s Board of Trustees, to Professor Dr James Nga, President of Genovasi University College and witnessed by Dato’ Dr Siew Ka Wei, the Founder Chairman of Genovasi University College, and will serve to help underprivileged students to continue their tertiary education.

Education paves way for a better nation by incorporating positive values and ideologies that will bring about a lifelong impact that is set to ripple across every part of the community. In addition, education helps develop one’s skill set, namely decision-making, problem-solving, and critical thinking, and, optimizes the quality of life and economic well-being.

Tan Sri Lim Hock San, Executive Chairman of LBS Bina Group and LBS Foundation Board of Trustees, graduated with First Class Honours in Civil Engineering from the University of Wales, the United Kingdom. He shares “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest, this is a quote that I live by. I believe that education is the pivotal component that will bring the greatest positive impact to society and was what helped broaden my vision and elevate LBS Bina to what we see today. I am honoured to be appointed as one of the fellowships of Genovasi University College and to be part of this very meaningful mission of reaching out to underprivileged students. Together, we envision having more organizations come forward to be a part of this meaningful feat.”

President Professor Dr James Nga received the funds on behalf of Genovasi University College and welcomes the initiative. “I would like to thank Tan Sri Lim Hock San and everyone from the LBS Foundation family for these meaningful initiatives and contributions. We also hope more local conglomerates will come out to team up with local institutions of higher learning to help reach the hardcore poor.”

This contribution marks the beginning of LBS Foundation and Genovasi University College’s journey to open up education opportunities to the community. Genovasi places great emphasis on imparting critical thinking and interpersonal communication skills while being up to date with the latest syllabus in today’s working world.