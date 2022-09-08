Constipation in children

Constipation is a common problem in children of all ages. It can be defined as infrequent passage of stools and/or difficulty in passing hard and painful stools.

To better understand the meaning of an infrequent passage of stools, it is helpful to know normal bowel habits. What is considered to be normal bowel habits depends on the child’s age and their daily diet. In the first year of life, breastfed infants averagely have 2-3 soft bowel movements per day. There are some breastfed infants who pass stools after every feed, and some who have bowel movements only once a week. It is rare to find constipation among fully breastfed infants. Formula-fed infants have bowel movements 1-3 times a day although sometimes this may depend on which formula is given. By 2 years of age, a child typically has 1-2 formed firm stools every day, and by 4 years old, they usually open their bowels once every 1-2 days.

A child who has constipation has stools that are hard and lumpy or pellet-shaped. It may be painful causing them to cry and strain during defecation. As a result of the pain and discomfort, many children tend to develop unusual habits including arching their back, crossing their legs, tightening their buttocks, squatting, or other unusual positions in an effort to avoid bowel movements. As the urge to have bowel movements comes and goes, the child will be shifting constantly from happily playing to sudden “attacks” of pain. Some children will hide in a corner and cry during such periods of pain.

After a painful episode, sometimes children may develop a small tear at the anus called an anal fissure, leading to further withholding of stools. This is a vicious cycle where withholding bowel movement causes larger and harder stools resulting in worsening anal fissures.

Most children with constipation do not have any medical problem causing the symptoms and this condition is termed as functional constipation. Constipation is more likely in children who lack dietary fibre and fluids, and who lead sedentary lifestyles. Occasionally, changes in the surrounding environment such as being at school or travelling may cause the child to delay their bowel movement as they are not comfortable at the unfamiliar place. Children who have an allergy to cow’s milk or dairy products may also have constipation, although it is more common for them to develop diarrhoea.

Less than 5 percent of children with constipation are caused by medical conditions. Some of the possible medical conditions include hypothyroidism (low thyroid level), hypercalcaemia (high calcium level), Hirschsprung disease (abnormal nerve development in the colon), abnormal development of the anus, and problems with absorbing nutrients, abnormalities of the spinal cord, and certain types of medications.

Some home remedies may be tried first at home if a child has constipation.