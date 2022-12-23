Crabtree & Evelyn - An inspiring journey of natural ingredients

CULT COLLECTION

Take a trip through the archives with our classic scents and formulas.

In 2019 we got ruthless with our range, keeping just the 50 bestsellers from our original collection.

From hero hand creams to skin-softening shower gels, meet the most-loved formulas that have withstood the test of time.

Gardeners Shower Gel

This gel revives skin and senses for a refreshing, conditioning cleanse from top to toe.

Size: 250ml

RRP: RM100

Scent: A herb garden in spring

We invite you to bathe in the bounty of nature with our iconic Gardeners Shower Gel.

It makes every shower a refreshing wake-up for skin and senses, with a botanical blend of cucumber, rosemary and sage extracts.

The rich formula foams into an uplifting lather, cleansing without stripping the skin to leave it comfortable and soft.

Being nature-inspired and herb-scented, it lets fresh air breeze into your everyday ritual.

KEY INGREDIENTS:

Rosemary, Sage & Cucumber Extracts

Soothes stressed-out skin. Gives our hand cream its fresh botanical scent.

Vitamin E

A powerful antioxidant that locks in moisture.

Glycerin

Restores skin’s moisture barrier to protect and hydrate.

How to use: Massage into wet skin to form a rich lather to revitalize skin and senses. Rinse off and pat dry.