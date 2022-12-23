Crabtree & Evelyn - An inspiring journey of natural ingredients

CULT COLLECTION
Take a trip through the archives with our classic scents and formulas.
In 2019 we got ruthless with our range, keeping just the 50 bestsellers from our original collection.
From hero hand creams to skin-softening shower gels, meet the most-loved formulas that have withstood the test of time.
Gardeners Shower Gel
This gel revives skin and senses for a refreshing, conditioning cleanse from top to toe.
Size: 250ml
RRP: RM100
Scent: A herb garden in spring
We invite you to bathe in the bounty of nature with our iconic Gardeners Shower Gel.
It makes every shower a refreshing wake-up for skin and senses, with a botanical blend of cucumber, rosemary and sage extracts.
The rich formula foams into an uplifting lather, cleansing without stripping the skin to leave it comfortable and soft.
Being nature-inspired and herb-scented, it lets fresh air breeze into your everyday ritual.
KEY INGREDIENTS:
Rosemary, Sage & Cucumber Extracts
Soothes stressed-out skin. Gives our hand cream its fresh botanical scent.
Vitamin E
A powerful antioxidant that locks in moisture.
Glycerin
Restores skin’s moisture barrier to protect and hydrate.
How to use: Massage into wet skin to form a rich lather to revitalize skin and senses. Rinse off and pat dry.
Pomegranate & Argan Oil Shower Gel
It leaves skin soft and senses uplifted with its sharp, sweet notes.
Size: 250ml
RRP: RM100
Scent: Exotically sweet and sharp
Make shower time a spa-like experience with our silky Pomegranate & Argan Oil Shower Gel.
Inspired by travels around Morocco, its heady scent of fruit and spice extracts both calms and uplifts the senses.
The classic favourite formula glides over skin and works quickly into a rich lather to cleanse and revive skin, while argan oil and fruit and spice extracts keep it balanced and nourished.
KEY INGREDIENTS:
Fruit & Spice Extracts
A moisturizing blend of pomegranate fruit, grape seed and ginger root.
Argan Oil
Nourishes with lightweight hydration.
Glycerin
It restores skin’s moisture barrier to lock in hydration.
How to use: Use on wet skin to transform from a silky gel into a rich foam for cleansed, soft skin.
Goatmilk & Oat Shower Milk
A creamy formula with natural ingredients to calm stressed-out skin.
Size: 250ml
RRP: RM100
Scent: Clean and comforting
Wash away the day with our signature Goatmilk & Oat Shower Milk.
The classic creamy formula nourishes skin and soothes the senses with notes of soft lavender, chamomile, warm cedarwood and patchouli. The perfect relaxing ritual, naturally cleansing oat amino acids gently rinse off impurities without drying, while moisturizing goat’s milk takes care of your skin.
It rinses away, to leave out-of-sorts skin calm and comfortable.
KEY INGREDIENTS:
Oat Amino Acids
Gently cleanses, calms and softens.
Goat’s Milk
Soothes dry, stressed-out skin.
Vitamin E
A powerful antioxidant that locks in moisture.
How to use: Massage cream onto damp skin until it begins to lather. Rinse clean.
Rosewater & Pink Peppercorn Shower Gel
Inspired by the scents of the souk.
Size: 250ml
RRP: RM100
Scent: Sweet, spiced rosewater
Go on an adventure with our iconic Rosewater & Pink Peppercorn Shower Gel
Its signature sweet, spiced floral fragrance transports your senses straight to the souk, and leaves skin lightly scented with sweet rosewater and fiery peppercorn.
The rich, luxurious formula creates a light, skin-softening foam, while the signature scent sends you on a journey.
KEY INGREDIENTS:
Glycerin
Restores skin’s moisture barrier to lock in hydration.
How to use: Use morning or evening for an uplifting cleanse.
Lavender & Espresso Shower Gel
Energizing yet calming to start your day right.
Size: 250ml
RRP: RM100
Scent: Soft lavender with a shot of espresso
No need to hit the snooze button with our signature Lavender & Espresso Shower Gel. Combining soothing lavender with energizing espresso, it simultaneously revives and calms - so it’s perfect to unwind at the end of the day, too. A silky gel that transforms into a foamy lather, it gently cleanses without stripping your skin, leaving it soft and lightly scented.
KEY INGREDIENTS:
Glycerin
Strengthens skin’s moisture barrier to protect and hydrate.
How to use: Massage onto wet skin and lather for a revitalizing cleanse. Rinse off and pat dry.