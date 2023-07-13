Cuckoo International, Ogawa Malaysia launch Cuckoo Bespoke massage chair for healthy living

“By combining our expertise and resources, we hope to inspire and empower more Malaysians to live healthier and happier through innovations that will help create healthier homes,” said CUCKOO International Founder and Chief Executive Officer KC Hoe (Hoe Kian Choon).

“We are thrilled to be partnering with OGAWA Malaysia which shares our passion in pushing boundaries and going Beyond Standards to create solutions that will help Malaysians to be #SAMASAMAHealthier.

Leveraging on the strengths of both brands, the Healthy Home Creator’s first-ever range of massage chairs is set to help Malaysians relax, rejuvenate, and make wellness more accessible and achievable for everyone.

Also launched at the event, the CUCKOO BESPOKE Massage Chair represents a synergy of industry-leading expertise to inspire a healthier living by helping Malaysians to better integrate wellness into their homes.

The strategic partnership with OGAWA Malaysia also allows CUCKOO International to expand its Healthy Living pillar, one of its four Healthy Home pillars which features a range of home living solutions co-created through strategic partnerships.

PETALING JAYA : CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn. Bhd. (CUCKOO International), a Healthy Home Creator, and OGAWA Malaysia, a leading brand in the wellness industry, has inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to co-create innovative massage chairs that focus on wellness.

Echoing this sentiment, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of OGAWA Malaysia Datuk Lim Mee Ling said, “At OGAWA, we believe in sharing the ‘Heart of Wellness’ by introducing cutting-edge and tested health and wellness technologies into as many Malaysians’ homes as possible.

“Our partnership with CUCKOO International not only marks a new milestone, but also allows us to extend our wellness solutions to more Malaysians through innovative yet affordable massage chairs.”

The CUCKOO BESPOKE Massage Chair is an invention that incorporates OGAWA Malaysia’s innovative wellness technologies, and CUCKOO International’s Beyond Standards service to offer Malaysians a holistic Healthy Home solution that is set to surpass expectations.

Some of its key features include a custom-fit SL Track, 30 Airbags, 45 °C Thermotherapy, 2-Level Zero Gravity, and 6 massage programs and 11 massage techniques, all for users to choose from to enjoy a massage therapy that is tailored to their liking and levels of comfort.

Apart from its technologies, users will also receive scheduled services once every 6 months which includes a 10-point service checkpoint, as well as a one-time leather change service on the third year of their service period to keep their CUCKOO BESPOKE Massage Chair functioning at the best possible conditions.

Available with a rental plan at RM139 per month, the CUCKOO BESPOKE Massage Chair features Beyond Standards fit, finish, and service at an affordable price point, making it accessible to Malaysians looking to enhance their homes for health and wellness.

This innovative massage chair that is affordable and accessible is expected to help over 200,000 Malaysian household users in the next three years to adopt a healthier living with its massage therapy services that could help them relax, rejuvenate, and improve their overall well-being.

The partnership with OGAWA Malaysia is one of the three strategic partnerships under CUCKOO International’s Healthy Living pillar which taps into the strengths of local industry leaders to co-create innovative home living solutions that promote healthier living.

Prior to OGAWA Malaysia, CUCKOO International has had two successful partnerships. In 2020, CUCKOO International partnered with LSK Napure, Malaysia’s largest natural latex manufacturer, to launch the CUCKOO A-Series Mattresses in 2021; and in 2022, the company worked with Fujiaire, a local homegrown air-conditioning manufacturer, to launch the CUCKOO Vita-S Inverter Smart Air Conditioner.

With the addition of the partnership with OGAWA Malaysia, the Healthy Home Creator’s Healthy Living pillar is expected to extend its growth which charted a solid 199. 7 per-cent revenue growth at RM95 million in 2022 from RM31.7 million in 2021.

“We believe that our approach in expanding and providing holistic Healthy Home solutions will not only inspire more Malaysians to be #SAMASAMAHealthier, but will also set us on the right trajectory for growth.

Apart from our strong range of Healthy Appliances, we believe that a way to do so is through strategic partnerships like this, in which we will be able to expand our core to introduce new and inventive home living solutions that could help inspire a healthier living,” added Hoe.