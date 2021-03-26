Da Ma Cai donates RM1m in financial aid

Eighty charitable organisations nationwide receive a total of RM1 million in financial aid from Da Ma Cai as part of its annual Community Aid Charity Programme.

Pan Malaysian Pools Sdn Bhd Managing Director Tan Kong Han said that these community sharing and caring outreach initiatives will go towards providing financial aid to assist deserving charity centres affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“While the current situation is certainly challenging for our business, we recognise that it is much tougher for the less fortunate communities. We have been responding to the needs of the community and we hope to help solve immediate financial issues and improve the quality of lives,” said Tan.

Tan encouraged NGOs to try on creative ways to raise money online including crowdfunding sites as the usual fundraising activities could no longer go on as normal. He also urged all corporations and enterprises to help charitable organisations and provide them with internet access and devices for online learning.

“A lot of funding and support have stopped, but the needs of our special children and the work do not. We are really thankful for this generous donation” said Chairman of Persatuan Jagaan Kanak-Kanak Ekliptik Klang, Morgun Nadesan.

“We have to curb a lot of our activities with our senior citizens due to MCO. When I received the news that our application for funding has been approved by Da Ma Cai, I was so happy!” President of Persatuan Kebajikan Ci Hang Chempaka Selangor, Desmond Yeow said.

“We believe in equal access to quality education for our children, therefore, with this aid, it will ease our burden to engage skilled and experience teachers to guide our children,” Founder of Pertubuhan Pusat Kebajikan Destiny, Irene J Dawson expressed her appreciation.

A total of 30 charity bodies from Klang Valley received donations amounting to RM380,000 during the event. For the Northern Region, 24 charitable organisations located in Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak will be getting financial aid worth a total of RM303,000. As for the Southern Region, 22 charity homes in Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor will be receiving RM278,000 in total. 4 organisations in Pahang will also receive a total of RM39,000.

At a simple presentation ceremony, Tan Kong Han handed the mock cheque to 30 charity bodies located within Klang Valley. This was followed by a luncheon hosted by the Director of Pan Malaysian Pools also Group Executive Chairman of The Lion Group, Tan Sri Datuk Seri Utama Cheng Heng Jem at the Lion Office Tower.

Da Ma Cai is a brand of Pan Malaysian Pools Sdn Bhd (“PMP”), Malaysia’s authorised numbers forecast operator. On an annual basis, Da Ma Cai actively supports various causes in the areas of education, social welfare and public health through a wide range of programmes and activities carried out in the country. Following the acquisition of PMP by Jana Pendidikan Malaysia Sdn Bhd (“JPM”), all of PMP’s net dividends that JPM receives will be donated to The Community Chest.

With this structure, Da Ma Cai has effectively been transformed from a for-profit organisation into a social business, providing long term donations to The Community Chest for the benefit of the Malaysian community.