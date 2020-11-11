Daikin’s patented Streamer technology inactivates more than 99.9% coronavirus

Based on the latest study, Daikin has confirmed that its Streamer technology inactivates more than 99.9% of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) after irradiating the viruses for three hours with Streamer Discharge.

The test was conducted by Daikin Industries, Ltd., in cooperation with Professor Shigeru Kyuwa, Department of Biomedical Science, Graduate School of Agriculture and Life Science, the University of Tokyo, and a group of research professors led by Professor Shigeru Morikawa, Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Okayama University of Science. The team conducted an experiment where they irradiated the viruses for three hours with Streamer Discharge. Study results

The experiments showed that irradiation with Streamer discharge for one hour inactivated 93.6% of coronavirus (SAR-CoV-2) and 91.8% of mouse hepatitis virus A59 (MHV-A59). Irradiation with Streamer discharge for three hours inactivated more than 99.9% of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and mouse hepatitis virus A59 (MHV-A59). Further sources 1. Study report on the inactivation effect of plasma ion generator (Daikin Streamer) on SARS-CoV-2” written by Shigeru Morikawa, Department of Veterinary Medicine, Microbiology Course, Okayama University of Science. 2. Study on inactivation of plasma ion generator (Daikin Streamer) against mouse coronavirus” written by Shigeru Kyuwa, Laboratory of Animal Science, Graduate School of Agricultural and Life Sciences, University of Tokyo. Disclaimer: This demonstration shows the results of experiments using a device that generated Streamer discharge under test conditions and does not indicate the effectiveness of an actual Streamer product in use under actual conditions (living space). What is Streamer Technology?

Streamer discharge