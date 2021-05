Despite the surge in digital adoption rate among Malaysian consumers since the first movement control order in March last year, small-and-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are slow to catch up.

According to Virtualtech Frontier (VTF) founder Jason Low, a large portion of SMEs have yet to digitalize their business. As such, over 30,000 SMEs have closed in 2020 alone following the decline in business and the inability to cope with high overhead costs.

As more businesses are adopting digitalization to ease the impact of the pandemic, those who are left out are finding it difficult to survive. The main challenges for SMEs in digitalization are insufficient technology, skillset, and funding. Many SMEs owners also find that they do not know how and where to digitalize.

Low, who has worked as SME digital enablement specialist for 5 years said, “packaging digital enablement tools to SMEs requires a different pitch altogether.

“Typically SMEs are run by owners who believe and have been successful in using the traditional methods of reaching out to customers. Cloud computing, data analytics, and internet-of-things (IoT) are big words which they may not understand.

“For these owners, adoption means having to spend time and resources that they may not have to learn new skills. There is also the worry that these technologies will be expensive to implement,” said Low.

To help simplify the process of digitalization and remove barriers for SMEs, VTF will be organizing a DATA Asia 2021 virtual exhibition between May 24-30, 2021. DATA Asia virtual tech exhibition was curated to help SME owners discover the right digitalization tools for their business in an interactive virtual environment, instead of hearing pitches in silos.

“We have incorporated gamification technology, business matching tools, etc to make the experience more immersive and easy to participate even for those with little technology knowledge,” Jason said, adding that DATA Asia aims to accelerate the process of SME digitalization by bringing together digitalization enablers and matching them to SME owners based on their digital needs.

Barriers like lack of understanding and lack of funds will be removed, he said, given that DATA Asia has customised the user interface and experience to make it simple for SME owners to use and connect with digital ecosystems such as cloud computing, e-commerce and payment solution providers.