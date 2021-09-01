DC FanDome 2021 returns in October

Here’s what fans can look forward to in this year’s event:

Other than accessing the event through the official website, fans can watch the events at DC FanDome 2021 comfortably from their homes on Twitch, Youtube, Facebook and Twitter. DC FanDome will be fully accessible on phones, tablets, laptops and desktops.

Just like the previous DC FanDome event, fans get to celebrate the stars and creators of their favourite feature films, live-action and animated television series, games, comics, home entertainment releases, and more.

DC FanDome, the ultimate global fan experience, returns on Sunday, October 17 with an all-new, epic streaming event. Once again, fans around the world get to throng the virtual event and immerse themselves in the DC Multiverse at DCFanDome.com .

Children have their own separate kid-friendly DC Kids FanDome site at DCKidsFanDome.com. The young DC fans get to catch sneak peeks of upcoming DC animated adventures like Batwheels, DC Super Hero Girls and Teen Titans Go! They get to immerse themselves in the DC universe and have fun with the at-home digital activities too.

Warner Bros. Pictures will showcase six highly anticipated titles with an exclusive new trailer for The Batman, new content from DC League of Super-Pets, a first look at Black Adam, a sneak peek at The Flash, and behind the scenes looks at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Warner Bros. Television offers a look at new seasons of Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Sweet Tooth. There will be a farewell tribute to Supergirl as it approaches its epic conclusion after six seasons. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will be celebrating its 100th episode. In addition, fans get a first look at the upcoming drama Naomi and a sneak peak of an upcoming episode in DC’s Stargirl.

Warner Bros. Games features new reveals from the highly anticipated Gotham Knights, developed by Warner Bros. Games Montréal, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, developed by Rocksteady Studios.

In honour of one of the world’s greatest Super Heroes and icon of truth and equality, Wonder Woman, DC Publishing is showcasing three upcoming books.

DC explores her history with the DC Black Label miniseries Wonder Woman Historia, expands the Amazon mythos with Nubia and the Amazons, and honors the inspiration she has provided to women around the world with the original graphic novel Wonderful Women of the World.

Additionally, DC is also sharing details about the next instalment of the epic, universe-spanning Batman/ Fortnite comic crossover. Fans will get to hear more about the upcoming Batman: Fear State, the new six-issue Black Manta series, the return of the Milestone Universe, and much more.

HBO Max will unveil an exclusive look at the upcoming series Peacemaker and limited event series DMZ. There will be more debuts and sneak peeks from the new series as well as returning favourites such as Titans and Doom Patrol.

Warner Bros. Animation will feature a look at the upcoming limited series Aquaman: King of Atlantis. They’ll also provide a sneak peek at season three of the adult animated comedy series Harley Quinn and share what’s in store for #HarIvy.

Of course, there’s a very early look at the next animated chapter of the Dark Knight in the all-new upcoming series Batman: Caped Crusader; and give fans a preview of Young Justice: Phantoms (warning: there will be spoilers!).

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will preview two upcoming original DC Animated Films: a sneak peek at Superman and the rest of the Justice League in Injustice, an all-new animated movie inspired by the popular games and comic, as well as the premiere of the trailer for the all-new animated heist movie Catwoman: Hunted. Both movies are produced in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

For the latest scoop and updates, fans can visit DCFanDome.com. For updates from Asia, head over to the DC Asia Facebook page.