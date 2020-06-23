DC’s Pennyworth premieres exclusively in Asia on Warner TV

Before there was Bruce Wayne or Batman, Alfred Pennyworth was already a resourceful gentleman.

DC’s Pennyworth series follows the story of a young Alfred who inadvertently works for the young billionaire Thomas Wayne.

Alfred Pennyworth (played brilliantly by Jack Bannon) is a former British SAS soldier in his 20s who forms a security company in the 1960s in London. His adventures will soon lead him to an encounter with young Thomas Wayne (played by Ben Aldridge) before he became Bruce Wayne’s father.

Viewers will also get to finally meet and get to know Bruce’s mother, the famous Martha Kane played by Emma Paetz.