DC’s Pennyworth premieres exclusively in Asia on Warner TV

WTV - Pennyworth from WarnerMediaAsiaPac on Vimeo.
Before there was Bruce Wayne or Batman, Alfred Pennyworth was already a resourceful gentleman.
DC’s Pennyworth series follows the story of a young Alfred who inadvertently works for the young billionaire Thomas Wayne.
Alfred Pennyworth (played brilliantly by Jack Bannon) is a former British SAS soldier in his 20s who forms a security company in the 1960s in London. His adventures will soon lead him to an encounter with young Thomas Wayne (played by Ben Aldridge) before he became Bruce Wayne’s father.
Viewers will also get to finally meet and get to know Bruce’s mother, the famous Martha Kane played by Emma Paetz.
Forming the rest of the cast are Hainsley Lloyd Bennett (who plays Bazza), Ryan Fletcher (Wallace “Dave Boy” MacDougal), Dorothy Atkinson (Mrs. Pennyworth), Paloma Faith (Bet Sykes) and Jason Flemyng (Lord Harwood).
The series Pennyworth debuts on Warner TV (Astro Ch 712 HD/ UnifiTV Ch 451) on 29 June at 9pm with new episodes every Monday at 9pm.
Based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the 10-episode drama series is executive produced by Bruno Heller (Gotham, The Mentalist, Rome) and Danny Cannon (Gotham, CSI series).