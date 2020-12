The DC origin series Pennyworth is back for a second season and the work is definitely not finished yet for Alfred Pennyworth. Refresher’s course: Set in 1960s London, Alfred Pennyworth is a former British SAS soldier in his 20s, who forms a security company and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne, who has yet to become Bruce Wayne’s father.

A year after the explosive events of last season, England finds itself embroiled in a devastating civil war, with the powerful, neo-fascist Raven Union, led by Lord Harwood threatening to control the entire country. North London remains one of the few resistance holdouts remaining. It is here in the West End Neutral Zone, that we find Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon, The Imitation Game).





After years in the British Army, his training with the SAS has taught him to be a cynical optimist – expecting the worst but knowing that he can handle it. Now running The Delaney, a black market Soho club that welcomes everyone, regardless of their politics, Alfred, with his SAS mates, “Bazza” and “Daveboy,” is now in search of a way out – before London, and his country, burns itself to the ground. And he has got his eyes on America.