Dozing off on the couch? Perhaps it’s a good time to revisit some of the good card games you used to play with family and friends. Here are several fun card games which will perk you right up: 1. Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens is a quick and quirky game which will be fun for the family. Each card is adorned with adorable artwork and comes with equally bonkers attacks you can play. The aim of the game is to avoid getting a card with an exploding kitten, or you’re out of the game. 2. Saboteur

Each participant plays as a dwarf miner as they head down the mine to dig for gold. However, there are a few saboteurs among them. The aim of the game is to figure out which player is the saboteur, and players have to use their wits to outsmart each other to get the gold. 3. Gloom

Players play as quirky members of a Victorian family with the aim of scoring the lowest negative points as possible. To do this, players have to draw cards from the pile to heap misery on their own family or attempt to cheer the opponent’s family. Further down the game, Gloom can get a little vicious because family members can be killed off to keep them locked in their total score! 4. Cards Against Humanity

Perfect for those aged 18 and above, Cards Against Humanity consistently tops the best card games list. The gameplay is simple. Players each draw a card with an innocent sentence on it. The humour comes in when the card has to be paired with a response card that is mostly inappropriate or weird, which can bring up some laughs. 5. The Resistance