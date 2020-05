Raya celebrations will be quite different this year but there is no reason why we can’t enjoy a proper Raya feast at home. Berjaya Times Square Hotel in the spirit of Aidilfitri would like to share three amazing recipes that BUZZ readers can try at home in conjunction with its Hari Raya Dining Feast promotion. 1. Rendang Daging Nismilan

Ingredient A » Sliced Beef 1 kg » Red Onions 100 gm » Garlic 100 gm » Ginger 100gm Ingredient B » Galanga 60gm » Fried Coconut Paste 100gm » Slice Tamarind 4pieces » Coconut Milk 1kg » Birds Eye Chili 10 Pieces » Ground Chili 40gm » Lime Leaves 6 sheets » Turmeric Leaves 4 sheets » Lemongrass 100gm » Cooking Oil 4tbs » Salt to taste » Chicken Stock Powder to taste » Palm Sugar 20gm Method 1. Heat up some oil and sauté red onions, garlic and ginger until aromatic. 2. A ground chilli into the hot oil and stir until cooked. 3. Put in the beef, sliced tamarind and birds eye chilli. Stir and mix well. 4. Put in the remaining cooking oil, fried coconut paste, lemongrass and chicken powder. 5. Add the Lime and Turmeric leaves. 6. Put in the Palm Sugar and stir in all the remaining ingredients until the meat is tender. 7. Rendang Daging Nismilan is ready to be served. 2. Chicken Confit with Mushroom and Lentils

Ingredient A » Chicken Thigh 1 » Corn Oil 150ml » Lemon Zest 15gm » Bay leaf 1 » Fresh Herbs 5gm » Shallot 15gm » Garlic 10gm Ingredient B » Button Mushroom 10gm » Shimeji Mushroom 10gm » Shitake Mushroom 10gm » Oyster Mushroom 10gm » Brown Lentil 30gm » Capsicum 10gm » Chicken Stock 20ml » Cream 10ml » Butter 5gm » Salt and Pepper to taste Method 1. Mix Ingredient A together in a medium-size pot and cook for 30-40 minutes using low to medium heat. 2. When the chicken is tender, remove from pot. 3. Sear the chicken in a skillet until golden brown. 4. Cook brown lentils till tender, strain the water and keep aside. 5. In a medium-sized pan, add oil and sauté all the mushrooms and capsicum with chicken stock until cook. 6. Add lentils, cream and butter to finish the dish. 3. Rainbow Ruby Dessert