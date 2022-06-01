$!Dinosaurs spotted at Sunway Pyramid!

Sunway Pyramid goes prehistoric in celebration of Jurassic World: Dominion!

In celebration of the long-awaited epic conclusion to the much-loved dinosaur-centred blockbuster movie franchise, Sunway Pyramid is partnering with Universal Pictures to bring shoppers an exclusive larger than life experience throughout the mall. From now until 12 June, shoppers are in for a roaring good time with a wide array of exciting Jurassic World Dominion movie-themed displays and activities that can only be experienced exclusively in Sunway Pyramid.

Taking place several years after the happenings in the previous movie, Jurassic World Dominion asks the question of whether humans and dinosaurs can co-exist – while that will be answered in the movie itself, Sunway Pyramid is creating their own Jurassic World through this campaign in the form of unforgettable experiences, activities and rewards for the next few weeks. Shoppers can head to the Blue Concourse on LG2, where great fun awaits! They can try their hand at the Jurassic World Evolution 2 Game Zone as well as participate in several hands-on activities such as amber and dinosaur fossil making or train palaeontology instincts by searching for buried dinosaur bones. The centre of the concourse will be filled with the stars of the movie in the form of 3-D models of Velociraptors Blue and Beta with a Tyrannosaurus Rex (T-Rex) photo booth right beside them. Shoppers can drop by the pop-up booth by TGV cinemas that will be selling exclusive food combos that include Jurassic World Dominion merchandise at the concourse. Jurassic World Dominion pin badges will be available at all TGV cinemas IMAX locations, whereas baseball caps are available exclusively at Sunway Pyramid, Sunway Velocity Mall and Sunway Putra Mall.

Fans can also purchase the movie merchandise from a booth located in the concourse while watching clips of the movie on the LED TV wall located just behind it, creating that perfect Jurassic World atmosphere. The excitement continues throughout the mall in various stations by participating brands such as Agenda Suria, Philips and Lego. The brands will be at LG2 Orange Avenue, LG1 space in front of Coffea Coffee and the LG1 Ice Rink Railing. These designated stations are also part of the Jurassic World Dominion adventure journey, where customers have to complete a set of activities to redeem an exclusive Jurassic World Dominion blind box with a miniature dinosaur collectable in it.