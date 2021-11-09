$!Discover cultural and heritage gems with Tourism Selangor

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the unique and exciting Selangor Host Community Experience at Little India, Klang!

Selangor is a state in Malaysia that is rich in racial, cultural and heritage diversity. The name “Klang” originated from a word in the Mon-Khymer language; “Klong”. According to C.O. Blagden, an English orientalist and linguist who specialised in the Malay language, Klong is defined as a “warehouse”, much to Klang’s well-known appeal as a Port that holds many warehouses. In this article, Tourism Selangor highlights Selangor’s Host Community Programme which takes place at Little India located at Jalan Tengku Kelana, Klang. Let us have a look at the interesting Host Community activities you may participate in if you visit Klang in the future;

Have Your Breakfast at Love Mom Restaurant About 30 years ago, the owner of the restaurant; Love Mom or simply known as “Mummy” who was very well-known in the area of Lorong Menalu, Taman Chi Liung, Klang started her own business; then Klang Curry House. The food here is prepared using recipes passed down from her mother who originated from Sri Lanka. A variety of breakfast options are offered here including idli, vadai, chapati and poori. You can also decide to try some roti canai, thosai and appam. Undoubtedly, your breakfast spread is going to be excellent!

Stop by at Sri Nagara Thendayuthupani Temple Sri Nagara Thendayuthupani Temple is the oldest Hindu temple in Klang, Selangor. The Nagarathar or Nattukottai Chettiar community here runs the temple which stands tall for nearly 150 years. This temple is located at Jalan Bukit Jawa near Little India, Klang is also known as the Sree Raja Rajeswary Temple, and cultural events are often held here. Witness for yourself the rituals and customs of the Hindu religion, as part of the Selangor’s Community Host Programme in Klang.

Try Out Traditional Indian Clothing at Sri Kumarans Silk Saree! Sri Kumarans Silk Saree is a store located at Little India, Klang which sells various types of sarees -- Indian women’s traditional clothing. You have the opportunity to dress in this colourful traditional dresses and get to know more about the unique features of this traditional clothing, whether it is the Saree or Dhoti. In addition, you can also buy rugs, curtains, sheets and other items here!