When you travel with Trafalgar, you can expect the unexpected, hear secrets from local experts and do things that you never would have known about or have access to.

With Trafalgar, you go beyond the ready-made façade that everyone else sees and ‘Connect with Locals’ who are proud to bring you into their homes, share their cultures and tell their tales, and also enjoy ‘Hidden Gems’ thanks to the depth and knowledge of the Trafalgar team.

At this weekend’s Matta Fair, enjoy savings of up to 50% for the second person on selected Trafalgar trips and departure dates. For example, the eight-day Europe ground tour starts from RM3,684 per person after discount. Hurry, as seats are limited.

Not sure where to go? Take a look at these top Trafalgar trips:

--> Switzerland and Austria

Traverse the heart of Europe in this 13-day trip that begins in Zurich before heading to Liechtenstein and the Baroque city of Salzburg.

Trafalgar’s highlights include a visit to the Monastery of Kloster Wernberg just outside of Villach. This former castle is today home to 60 Missionary Sisters, and where guests will enjoy a traditional Carinthian Be My Guest dinner.

Another highlight is the Stays with Stories at the Hotel Ambassador in Zermatt with views of the Alps.

--> Best of Poland

On this 11-day trip, let Trafalgar’s local specialist tell you more about the city of Warsaw, Gdansk – one of the oldest cities in Poland, and the medieval town of Torun, a Unesco-listed World Heritage Site.

Then in Wroclaw, discover its complex history and visit the Wroclaw Cathedral, the Old Town Hall and Salt Square.

--> Best of Croatia and Slovenia

This 11-day trip takes you to Zagreb in Croatia, before crossing the border into Slovenia to the romantic lakeside resort town of Bled where you get to sail on Lake Bled’s crystal-clear waters to the island at its centre.

From Bled, visit Ljubljana, Europe’s smallest capital, before heading back to Croatia, to enjoy a Be My Guest dinner on the Istrian Peninsula in the coastal town of Opatija.

Then it’s on to Plitvice with its spectacular waterfalls and crystal-clear waters.

The trip also includes visits to the walled island of Trogir, Split’s inner city built around the Roman Emperor’s 4th century palace, and the marble streets of Dubrovnik.

CostSaver trips

However, those looking for a free-and-easy way to travel should check out Trafalgar’s brand CostSaver.

Its trips include all the essentials from three- to four-star hotels to the must-see sights, plenty of meals and expert travel directors – all at unbeatable value. This gives you the flexibility to tailor your trip your way by choosing optional experiences that best suit you.

Some of these trips include:

--> Highlights of Sicily

This nine-day trip begins from Rome before heading south past the Abbey of Monte Cassino to the city of Naples, and then through gorgeous countryside to board a ferry to Sicily.

The largest island in the Mediterranean Sea, Sicily is endowed with intense sceneries, crystal-clear waters and treasured architectures.

Explore Taormina town, the elegant Corsa Umberto and Piazza Nove Aprile for splendid views across the bay.

Then visi Agrigento, the Unesco World Heritage Site of the Valley of the Temples on the southern coast, and the capital of Palermo with its honey-coloured cathedral, as well as the beautiful fishing village of Mondello.

--> Highlights of Scandinavia

On this 12-day trip covering Norway, Sweden and Denmark, you will enjoy picturesque beauty, rich culture and laid-back charm.

Starting in Copenhagen, check out Nyhavn, the 17th century waterfront, and the Royal Amalienborg Palace.

Then board a ferry to Sweden passing Gothenburg and Sweden’s scenic coastline to Norway’s capital city of Oslo where you visit the medieval fortress of Akershus, the Town Hall and the Royal Palace.

In Bergen, see the 13th century Haakon’s Hall, the bustling fish market and Unesco World Heritage-listed Bryggen old wharf of the city.

Then marvel at Sognefjord, the longest and deepest fjord in the world.

Finally, in Sweden, spend a night in Karlstad, on the shores of Lake Vanern, the largest lake in Sweden.

--> Best of Britain and Ireland

A top favourite among Malaysians, this 12-day trip covers England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland.

From London, you head towards Windsor to admire its castle, then to the World Heritage City of Bath.

Crossing into Cardiff, journey through beautiful countryside to see Pembroke Castle, the birthplace of Henry VII.

In Ireland, enjoy the scenic drive along the Dingle Peninsula with its unspoilt colourful villages and fishing harbours.

In Chester, northwest England, walk along the medieval walls before travelling through the picturesque Lake District, to continue across the Scottish border to Edinburgh.

Here, you spend a day with your Local Specialist exploring the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Royal Mile and Edinburgh Castle.

