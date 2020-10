The exciting new trailer for Walt Disney Animation Studios’s Raya and the Last Dragon is finally out!





Featuring Kelly Marie Tran as the voice of Raya, the story is about a lone warrior whose mission is to track down the legendary last dragon in a bid to save Kumandra and unite its land.

Joining Kelly Marie Tran is actress Awkwafina who will lend her voice as Dragon Sisu.