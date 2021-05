Disney+ Hotstar is finally here! The Walt Disney Company announced today that Disney+ Hotstar will launch in Malaysia on 1 June 2021. Malaysian viewers can now watch a host of shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and even local content for all ages. Consumers can subscribe directly to Disney+ Hotstar for RM54.90 for three months or through special packages with Astro, for access to an extensive collection of content. What can we watch on Disney+ Hotstar?

Viewers get to enjoy Disney+ Originals such as The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki.

This is in addition to the latest blockbuster releases and library content, including Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and Black Panther; Disney’s live action adaptations – Mulan, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, The Lion King, Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast; Animation favourites - Disney’s Frozen 1 and 2, Moana and Big Hero 6, as well as Disney and Pixar’s Soul, Coco, The Incredibles 2 and Finding Dory.

There will also be a robust catalogue of general entertainment series and films such as Nomadland, The Walking Dead, Jojo Rabbit, Criminal Minds, Fresh off the Boat, The Simpsons, Grey’s Anatomy, 9-1-1 and many more. Underpinning its support for the local film community, Disney+ Hotstar has entered into a series of multi-year agreements with leading Malaysian studios such as Skop Productions, Revolution Media Films, Primeworks Studios, WAU Animation, Act 2 Pictures, Les’Copaque Production, Red Films and more.

These multi-year agreements mean that Disney+ Hotstar will be the exclusive home to some of Malaysia’s most anticipated blockbusters, which will skip theatres and launch straight on the streaming service such as J2: J Retribusi, the explosive action-packed sequel to the blockbuster J Revolusi, starring ZulAriffin, Ashraf Sinclair and Amelia Henderson, Zombitopia starring Shaheizy Sam, Bront Palarae and Sharifah Amani, and Ada Hantu starring Hairul Azreen. Ejen Ali The Movie 2 will also stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar after its theatrical debut. Top-rated local Primetime drama series such as TV3’s Single Terlalu Lama and Kekasih Hati Mr Bodyguard will premiere first at 7am on the same day as the linear telecast. In other words, drama fans can watch their favourite local series up to 15 hours before anywhere else. Other popular Asian films on the platform include Infernal Affairs, Ip Man 4 The Finale, The Deer and the Cauldron, The Legend of Haolan, Pandian Stores and Vishwaroopam 2, and exclusive content like The Silent Forest, Dil Bechara and Live Telecast.