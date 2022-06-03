Medic Footprints Malaysia (MFM) is proud to announce the first-ever Diverse Careers for Doctors Summit in Malaysia on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the IDCC, Shah Alam from 8 am to 6 pm.

Dr Selina Chew MFM Managing Director states that “The Summit is being organized for doctors and medical graduates who want to move from a clinical career to other healthcare careers. The aim of the Summit is to showcase to doctors the many career options in healthcare and how doctors can continue to impact patients outside of clinical medicine”.

The Summit will gather in one place doctors who wish to make career changes, doctors who have made successful career transitions to other industries, and potential employers who hire doctors. This one-stop centre enables doctors to network, find mentors, speak with potential employers, and submit their resumes to potential employers. Of late, there has been an outflow of doctors from the government service.

According to the Ministry of Health, between 2017 and 2021, a total of 2,032 contract doctors resigned from government service. Medic Footprints Malaysia (MFM) is the only platform in Malaysia committed to connecting doctors with diverse careers, be it in clinical or non-clinical professions.

Doctors wanting more information are requested to visit: https://medicfootprints.com.my/diverse-career-summit-for-doctors/