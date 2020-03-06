DIY home gym

Having a home gym is a good way to maintain your fitness goals. With a home gym, you can save some money, and do quick workouts in the comfort of your own home. Here are some of the things that you need to create a holistic home gym. A yoga mat

Getting a yoga mat is useful for floor stretches and workouts. It can even be rolled or folded to pad knees during lunges.

Dumbbells

Incorporating some weights into your workout helps build your strength while toning your body. Beginners can start by buying light dumbbells instead of the whole rack. If possible, getting adjustable dumbbells may even help save space in the home gym. Kettlebells

Kettlebells are useful for workouts using swinging movements, and in goblet squats. While most workouts with kettlebells can be replaced by dumbbells, certain kettlebell movements are unique, and its handle provides a better grip in those instances. Pull up bar Most will say a pull up bar isn’t essential, but having one helps to strengthen the back, arm and shoulder muscles. The act of pulling up your whole body mass also helps to improve your overall body strength. Jump rope

A jump rope is not just a children’s toy. Boxers also use jump ropes to keep themselves in tip-top shape. Skipping rope provides a quick cardio burst and adds a fun element to it. Foam roller

A foam roller is nice to have during recovery or the cooling down period. Foam rolling is a self-myofascial release technique which can help massage out sore spots, relieve tight muscles and inflammation. Resistance bands

Many underestimate the versatility of resistance bands. Resistance bands help add variety to familiar workouts. It can also aid the body in aligning properly during stretches and strength training. Punching bag With proper boxing technique, the workout helps to improve body coordination, endurance, stamina and strength. It’s not just simple punching back and forth. Having a punching bag allows you to practice the right techniques at home after learning the how-to from an instructor. Indoor cycling bike An indoor cycling bike is a fun way to improve body endurance and cardio which can improve the health of the heart. With an indoor cycling bike, you don’t need to look out for potholes.

Treadmill

Having a treadmill is handy when you need to go for a run but the weather isn’t great. Similar to cycling, running helps to improve body endurance and cardio. Bluetooth speaker

True, you can blast your favourite workout tunes from your phone but nothing beats music coming from a speaker. The good bass will energise you during your toughest workouts. Gloves