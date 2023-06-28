“DKong Fitness Music Festival” to challenge Guinness World Record

From Left：-Zumba Zin Christina Kong, Tashi Media Representative Tramy Leong, Main sponsor - Bitney Fans Club representative Vincent Mooi Mun Yin, Organiser -CEO Of Ledgit viable & chairman of DKONG Fitness music festival - Dato Ivan Ku yee Ann, CEO Of Meta Nebulas- Dato Maxx Saw Chean Hoe, Zumba ZJ Alex Phang, Zumba ZJ Deno Au.

PETALING JAYA: To all you music enthusiasts, the “DKong Fitness Music Festival “ is set to get your groove on the dance floor through a Zumba performance on September 30th at the Maeps, Serdang with lively music beats and an energetic dance floor atmosphere by challenging the Guinness World Record. You are invited to join us in breaking a world record to bravely challenging the Guinness World Record as the current record for a Zumba event in the Philippines stands at 13,350 participants, but the goal is to surpass the remarkable feat of 15,000 participants. No matter which country you come from, your participation is eagerly awaited. International-level Zumba instructors will lead you to conquer the dance floor.

The DKong! Fitness Music Festival has received full support from Zumba Fitness LLC in the United States. Just imagine, you will be dancing alongside Zumba Jammers Alex Pang, Deno Au, Fyza Arena, Christina Kong from Malaysia, and Tamas Zsolnai, one of the top 20 Zumba Next Rising Presenters from Hungary. They will guide you through jumps, spins, and the release of passion on a dazzling stage, allowing your body and soul to merge with the flow of music.