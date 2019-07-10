Don’t miss the best cruise deal in town

FOR the fourth year in a row, Holiday Tours will be organising the Royal Caribbean Cruise Fair at selected malls nationwide. Starting on 10 July over a total of six days, the cruise fair is scheduled at 1 Utama Shopping Centre in Petaling Jaya, Queensbay Mall in Penang, Sutera Mall in Johor Bahru, East Coast Mall in Kuantan and Vivacity Megamall in Kuching.

“Royal Caribbean International is one of our key cruise products and we are happy to partner with Royal Caribbean yet again for this annual event. We started in 2016 at one mall location in Kuala Lumpur,” says Jamie How, the Vice President of Holiday Tours for International Tours.

“Today, a cruise is one of the most popular travel options which attracts travellers of all ages. To cater to the ever-growing demand for cruising, we have now extended our cruise roadshow to other states and for the first time, will be running simultaneously in 5 different markets,” she continues.

Royal Caribbean International is the largest global cruise brand, renowned for its family-friendly, innovative ships for over 50 years. Pushing the envelope of the possibilities on a cruise ship seems to be the order of the day with Royal Caribbean International debuting countless industry firsts, such as rock climbing, ice skating, surfing and skydiving simulators.

It’s North Star has even entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the highest observation capsule at sea, capturing the imagination of both families and adventurous travellers alike.

These iconic experiences are found on Voyager of the Seas and Quantum of the Seas, both sailing out from Singapore this year-end after refurbishment. Customers will be spoilt for choice with Voyager of the Seas’ seven sailings starting Oct 21, ranging from three to five nights to ports such as Phuket, Melaka, Penang and Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang). Quantum of the Seas will also be offering 34 sailings over six months starting November 16 that include 4-night cruises to Phuket and Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang), 5-night cruises to Phuket, Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang) and Penang and a 7-night cruise to Bangkok (Laem Chabang) with an overnight and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

At the Holiday Tours Royal Caribbean Cruise Fair, travellers can expect unbelievable deals such as “Kids Cruise Free”, “Second Guest at RM150” and “Four-to-go Special”. And with Holiday Tours, the deals are even sweeter with “Free flight to Singapore”, “Free stay in Singapore”, “Free Onboard Spending Money” and more for cruises from Singapore.

Those looking for worldwide sailings will also enjoy 50% savings for second guest and more.