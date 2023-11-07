Don’t miss the hottest Asian shows on Astro

PETALING JAYA: From the hottest K-dramas to larger-than-life Bollywood shows, Astro customers can now access more premium Asian shows including Korean, Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Southeast Asian and Malaysian content on their Ultra/Ulti Box with apps such as Viu, TVBAnywhere+, iQIYI, WeTV and ZEE5.

Depending on the TV Pack, some apps are already included in your chosen package, while others are available as add-ons for an exclusive price only for Astro customers.

This July, you can enjoy the best Asian shows from across the region, including:

Highly anticipated K-Dramas such as Numbers starring Kim Myung-soo of INFINITE and revenge-comedy series Delightfully Deceitful on Viu.

Must-watch Chinese shows feature fantasy drama Snow Eagle Lord and inspirational coming-of-age story Where Dreams Begin on WeTV; fantasy-romance Beauty of Resilience on iQIYI; and Hong Kong supernatural series Unchained Medley on TVBAnywhere+.

New local shows to binge-watch are psychological thriller Alter-Naratif and romance-comedy Journal Sarahaeyo on Viu.

For fans of South Asian entertainment, stay-tuned to Hindi biopic based on India’s iconic home chef Tarla, Tamil action drama Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam and Telugu comedy show Maya Bazaar – For Sale, all premiering on July 14 on ZEE5.

Other shows you don’t want to miss are Indonesian romance series Mozachiko on WeTV and Marriage With Benefits on Viu.

For only RM59.99 a month, the Astro Primary Pack now offers you savings of RM239 with two complimentary add-ons of Kids and Korean shows for 1 year! This means, a total of eight extra channels namely tvN, K-Plus, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. CBeebies, DreamWorks and Moonbug will be FREE for you to watch for one year when you sign up to the new Astro Primary Pack now.

For those seeking a WiFi plan with amazing content to enjoy, you can also sign up for our Primary Pack with Astro Fibre 50 Mbps and Liga Malaysia add-on from only RM149.99 monthly.

New to Astro? WhatsApp “Get Astro” to 03-9543 3838 or visit www.astro.com.my to subscribe. For more information on streaming apps, please go to https://products.astro.com.my/apps.