Don’t stop moving

While most of us are staying home more just to be safe during the pandemic, it’s also important to adapt our exercise routines to maintain our health. If you’re looking for motivation to be on the move, take the opportunity to compete in Compressports Virtual Run Series!

Compressports is organising the virtual run to promote healthy living and social distancing in a fun manner among Malaysians during this unfortunate time. The virtual run is open to all residents in Malaysia.

All contestants can run anywhere and anytime, as long as they clock in their time using sports tracking apps such as Strava, Garmin, Zwift, Training Peaks and more. The registration fees are very low too at US$0.99 for 9.99km run and US$9.99 for the 99.99km run.

Runners can choose to complete the 9.99km or the 99.9km run as individuals or teams. The registration period runs for 5 weeks from October 1 to 31, 2020. The Challenge Period starts from November 1 to 21, 2020. Grand Draw winners will be announced on November 30, 2020. The Finisher rewards will be delivered from November 30 onwards.

Individual runners get to bring home a sports goodie bag, custom made Finisher tee, and prizes for the Top 5 Male/ Female runners. The teams which complete the challenge will receive Team Finisher Rewards along with prizes for Top 5 teams.

To compete in teams, there must be a minimum of five members (but no maximum number of runners) who will all run the same distance. The top 5 winning teams who complete the distance in respective categories in the shortest time will receive prizes.

All runners will receive a goodie bag and an e-certificate of completion worth RM20. For those who complete longer distances, they get to bring home Compressports tees. The top five individual runners will receive extra goodies worth over RM500 as well.

Exclusive for theSun readers!