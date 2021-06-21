dōTERRA Malaysia celebrates 4th Anniversary with TerraMix FB launch

dōTERRA, a leading health and wellness company, recently celebrated its fourth anniversary in Malaysia via a virtual event that brought together over 6,500 participants. The highlight of the event was the launch of the company’s first-ever food product, TerraMix FB, to the Malaysian market. TerraMix FB is naturally flavoured lemon-apple botanical beverage that provides a good source of soluble and insoluble fibers through a mix of natural apple fiber, tapioca fiber and ground flaxseeds. “The Malaysian Dietary Guidelines recommends the intake of 25g to 30g of dietary fiber per day, which is equivalent to consuming a lot of vegetables, fruits and several bowls of oatmeal together,” said Ethan Wang, General Manager of dōTERRA Malaysia. “TerraMix FB will make it easier for Malaysians to obtain the recommended amount of dietary fiber on a daily basis, with each serving of the flavorful botanical drink providing up to five grams of dietary fiber.”

dōTERRA’s latest product TerraMix FB is a good source of soluble and insoluble fibres

Despite the pandemic’s unparalleled impact on the retail and consumer economy, dōTERRA has remained resilient in ensuring collective growth and business sustenance in the local market. Wang added, “The past year was filled with a lot of interesting milestones for our Malaysian business, from moving into a larger warehouse to meet growing operational demands to introducing over 15 new products to the local market. We witnessed tremendous sales growth of about 43% while our new customer base also grew by about 68%.” dōTERRA Malaysia’s highly successful year has amplified community empowerment efforts and social impact works through dōTERRA Healing Hands initiatives, with total donations of over RM 435,000 for various causes.

Ethan Wang, General Manager of doTERRA Malaysia during the company’s anniversary event

“We take great pride in being a socially responsible organisation, and our initiatives with dōTERRA Healing Hands have benefitted various NGOs, including the National Autism Society of Malaysia (NASOM), Tenaganita, Dual Blessing, Refuge for the Refugees (RFTR), Dapur Jalanan KL, and Liga Rakyat Demokratik (LRD),” said Wang. “Our upcoming outreach campaign features our newest partner, the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM), whereby we will be launching a sales campaign to support the building of ‘Play Therapy’ facilities for the children’s home in NCSM.”

Giving back ... Picture of company’s Healing Hands initiative in support of NGO Dual Blessing’s Virtual Charity Festival recently.