doTERRA Malaysia donates RM60k to provide Covid-19 relief for affected communities

LESS than two weeks after announcing a matching campaign in support of Covid-19 community outreach to ease the burden of the low-income families from B40, single mothers, daily wage workers, migrants, and refugees, doTERRA Malaysia reached RM60,000 in proceeds from Magnolia Touch, Amavi Touch, and Balance Touch purchases and funds matching those proceeds. Despite the pledge of RM40,000, the Company is now donating an amount totalling RM60,000.

The latest initiative, conducted in light of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, is part of doTERRA Healing Hands Initiative, where the company periodically works with four local NGOs, namely Tenaganita, Refuge for the Refugees (RFTR), Dapur Jalanan KL, and Liga Rakyat Demokratik (LRD), and develops special donation drives to aid communities in need.

The RM60,000 donation is going towards supporting the Covid-19 community outreach on over 1000 food packs benefitting underprivileged and affected families and/or individuals in Kuala Lumpur and Klang Valley.

General Manager of doTERRA Malaysia, Ethan Wang, mentioned that the company has always been firm believers in the power of giving back to the community and bringing about such positive social impact has always been a key proponent of the company since its inception here in April 2017.

“Being strong advocates of social betterment, we adhere to our global doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, which focuses on empowering communities and supporting charitable organizations related to self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking.

“We often adopt similar approaches in our local markets, and in Malaysia, our wide network and close affiliations with local NGOs such as Tenaganita has allowed us to contribute efficiently to various outreach programmes, including providing financial support for the recovery and empowerment of women and child survivors of human trafficking in KL and Penang as well as funding The National Autism Society of Malaysia (NASOM) to obtain a vehicle to help with logistics, to name a few,” said Wang.

Ethan also stressed that doTERRA Malaysia will continue doing its part to contribute positively when called upon and praised the ongoing efforts in the country’s fight against the Covid-19 outbreak.

“While the frontliners, NGOs, and many different organisations are coming together to bring stability and provide relief for the affected and the underprivileged, what really matters is for all Malaysians to contribute equally by practising social distancing, maintaining good health and staying at home to flatten the curve.

“Staying true to our company’s values and brand ethos, doTERRA Malaysia will continue to prioritise social impact and contribute positively to the society whenever possible,” he added.