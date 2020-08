Just in time for Merdeka and Malaysia Day 2020, Netflix is dropping Dr. Jason Leong: Hashtag Blessed, the third comedy stand-up special to hail from Malaysia.

Featuring the first ever Malaysian to win the 7th Annual International Hong Kong Comedy Festival, Dr. Jason Leong: Hashtag Blessed is set to tickle viewers from around the world with a taste of the comedic scene in Malaysia.

Fortunately, Dr. Jason Leong quit his job in medicine to tackle business class show-offs, traditional healers and other insufferable creatures. If not, we wouldn’t be able to laugh ha-ha in the midst of this pandemic today! #blessed #soblessed #superblessed