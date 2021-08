Media Prima’s content arm Primeworks Studios and WAU Animation clinched the Best 3D Animated Kids TV Programme award at the ContentAsia Awards 2021, for the short film Ejen Ali Misi: Juang. The short film was released on the official Ejen Ali Youtube channel on December 25, 2020 and garnered over 16.7 million views to date. Ejen Ali Misi: Juang was supported by an extensive public service campaign and paid tribute to the tireless frontliners and their heroic efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ejen Ali Misi: Juang imagines an epic battleground where MATA Ejens and non-Ejens join forces with the courageous frontliners to fight against a destructive Covid-19 army. Joining the fighting ranks was none other than YBhg. Tan Sri Dato' Seri Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah, Malaysia’s Director General of Health, in a cameo role during the battle. The dramatic turns in the short film are soundtracked to a moving new rendition of Kita Jaga Kita (‘We Take Care of Our Own’), an original theme song by Altimet, Cuurley and Malik Abdullah from 2019’s Ejen Ali The Movie. The underlying message of the song is to inspire the public to come together to defeat the pandemic, and by coming together, we will win together.

“It is an honour for Ejen Ali Misi: Juang to be nominated and then to ultimately win this award. We attribute this success to our partner WAU Animation's dedication to create visually stunning yet moving stories and using the animation medium in a uniquely innovative way. Ejen Ali Misi: Juang highlights Malaysia’s technical capabilities on the international stage and imaginatively portrays the dedication of our frontliners in fighting COVID-19 while showcasing our nation’s multiculturalism and diversity in an engaging and impactful way,” said Dato' Khairul Anwar Salleh, Chief Executive Officer of Media Prima Television Networks & Primeworks Studios. “My deepest appreciation goes to the WAUriors who worked tirelessly on Ejen Ali Misi: Juang during the challenging times we had working from home throughout the pandemic. The team expressed incredible creativity and passion during the development process and contributed countless creative and imaginative ideas throughout. We feel very proud of this win, and see it as an accomplishment of our goal to express our respect and gratefulness to all the frontliners who never faltered to perform their duties battling COVID-19,” said Usamah Zaid Yasin, Chief Executive Officer of WAU Animation and Director of Ejen Ali Misi: Juang.