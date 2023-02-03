Elevate your plant-based milk experience

Get ready for a brew-tiful blend of MILKLAB plant-based milk and espresso coffee! With an exclusive pop-up, MILKLAB Oat Float, happening from now till - 5 March in Malaysia, coffee lovers can indulge in freshly brewed coffee made with MILKLAB Oat Milk. Made with 100% Australian oats, MILKLAB Oat Milk is proving to be the best creamy alternative to dairy milk, with a rich and creamy mouthfeel and a high-performance stretch. In addition, MILKLAB Coffee Run will also be happening in partnerships with key cafés in Malaysia, such as The Link Café, 95 Degrees Art Cafè, JC Deli, The Brew Orchestra and many more, cementing its position as the preferred choice for baristas and coffee drinkers globally.

Priding itself as the number 1 plant-based milk served in Australian cafes, MILKLAB offers a range-solution of dairy-free milk, which includes Almond, Oat, Soy, Coconut, and Macadamia to cater to a variety of tastes and dietary needs. With a vision to provide Malaysians with a premium coffee-drinking experience, MILKLAB’s product range complements the flavour of espresso coffee like no other milk – dairy or non-dairy.

Established in 2015 as a foodservice-exclusive range of alternative milk, the brand was developed to provide the hospitality industry, particularly the coffee industry, with a premium offer that would elevate the café coffee experience for customers. Propelled by the booming coffee industry across Australia and the rest of the world, MILKLAB sought to create a delicious and inclusive range of products.

Speaking on MILKLAB’s efforts to engage Malaysians through The MILKLAB Coffee Run and MILKLAB Oat Float, Peter Brown, Sales Director - Asia & Africa said, “At MILKLAB, we understand the importance of choice and inclusivity. That’s why we’ve developed a range of plant-based milk options that are designed to meet the needs and preferences of a wide variety of consumers. Our Oat Milk, in particular, is carefully crafted to provide the perfect balance of flavour and texture while at the same time offering a range of health benefits for coffee lovers.”

“Our primary objective is to deliver an outstanding coffee experience for all. By showcasing our series of deliciously tasting plant-based milk, coffee drinkers will get to elevate the flavour and quality of a simple cup of coffee,” he added.