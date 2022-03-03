$!Elevate your street tour experience in Hong Kong

From city skyscrapers and historic buildings to shopping and scrumptious dining experiences, Hong Kong is filled with hidden gems attracting travellers from around the world.
With Malaysians love for food, no travel is considered a complete holiday without a taste of the local street delicacies. With a wide selection of street eateries bursting across Hong Kong, how would you know which is the best in taste and value?
Fret not, the Bib Gourmand award by the Michelin Guides identifies and recognizes restaurants and eateries with good quality and value. Over 60 eateries in Hong Kong with high-quality food and budget prices have been given the Bib Gourmand distinction this year.
With the latest list, we have helped you identify the crème de la crème of Hong Kong street food that you can enjoy while touring Hong Kong on foot!
Kung Wo Beancurd Factory
If you’re a fan of Tau Foo Fah, you must stop by Kung Wo Beancurd Factory on Pei Ho Street. Since 1960, this classic store is known for their signature tofu pudding, which earned them the name King of Tofu Pudding in Hong Kong. Other popular items on their menu include sugar-free soy milk, tofu puffs, deep fried stuffed tofu, and golden fish tofu.
Address: 118 Pei Ho Street, Hong Kong
Price range: 10 - 30 HKD (RM6-RM16)
Kai Kai Dessert
Kai Kai Dessert is the perfect pit stop if you’re exploring Jordan, West Kowloon neighbourhood on foot. For over 40 years, this traditional Cantonese dessert shop has been the best-kept secret amongst locals.
This authentic dessert store serves classic Cantonese sweet soups like tofu skin soup with ginkgo and job’s tears, or black sesame soup. Ingredients used are freshly prepared and carefully brewed, with recipes passed down from generations. A local preference to enhance the experience further is to top your selection of sweet soup with glutinous rice balls or a hard-boiled egg for extra texture.
Address: 29 Ning Po Street, Hong Kong
Price range: 25 - 40 HKD (RM14-RM43)
Moon Tong Lok
Known for its signature rice rolls, the owner of Moon Tong Lok has been handmaking this speciality dish for the past 25 years by the minute! Besides the sticky rice, locals and visitors alike, are known to stand in long lines to get a taste of Moon Tong Lok’s hot and sour soup, chive dumplings and quench their thirst with their savoury soy milk made with dried krill.
Servings at Moon Tong Lok are known to be larger than regular street food sizes, so this is the perfect stop if you’re touring with a group of friends and would like to try more variety!
Address: 4 Ming On Street, Hong Kong
Price range: 40 - 80 HKD (RM22 – RM43)
Ding Ba
This is more of a lunch stop if you’re touring the Wong Tai Sin district on foot. Known for its oyster omelette, vermicelli soup, stinky tofu, pancake rolls, and braised minced pork rice, Ding Ba’s owner and chef hails from Taiwan and proudly serves authentic street snacks from his homeland.
For the perfect meal, don’t forget to wash down the dishes with their rice milk or winter melon tea.
The business only has two or three circular tables on the roadside, and even during non-peak hours, there are typically big lines, it’s worth buying takeout so you may enjoy it at your comfort.
Address: Kwai Chi Path, Ngau Chi Wan, Hong Kong
Price range: 30 - 80 HKD (RM16 -RM43)
Both Street
Owned by So Gun, whose culinary skills have been recognized in various Michelin starred restaurants, Both Street is best known for its Guo Bao sandwiches made and served fresh daily. Guo Baos are fluffy buns stuffed with braised pork belly and Yuja marmalade.
Other mouthwatering dishes customers rave about are their deep-fried mochi balls and the four-cheese pressed sandwiches.
If you’re planning to visit Yuen Long, we suggest you stop at Both Street store early because they only make about 100 pieces of Guo Baos daily, so if you snooze, you lose!
Address: 5-7 Fung Yau Street North, Hong Kong
Price range: 40 - 80 HKD (RM22 – RM43)
There’s is so much more for you to discover for your foodie HK adventure and they’re all best-experienced firsthand.
You can curate your personalised list of eateries to visit on your next Hong Kong trip. Find out more about Hong Kong’s dining scene at Discover Hong Kong.