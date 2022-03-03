$!Elevate your street tour experience in Hong Kong

From city skyscrapers and historic buildings to shopping and scrumptious dining experiences, Hong Kong is filled with hidden gems attracting travellers from around the world. With Malaysians love for food, no travel is considered a complete holiday without a taste of the local street delicacies. With a wide selection of street eateries bursting across Hong Kong, how would you know which is the best in taste and value? Fret not, the Bib Gourmand award by the Michelin Guides identifies and recognizes restaurants and eateries with good quality and value. Over 60 eateries in Hong Kong with high-quality food and budget prices have been given the Bib Gourmand distinction this year. With the latest list, we have helped you identify the crème de la crème of Hong Kong street food that you can enjoy while touring Hong Kong on foot! Kung Wo Beancurd Factory







If you’re a fan of Tau Foo Fah, you must stop by Kung Wo Beancurd Factory on Pei Ho Street. Since 1960, this classic store is known for their signature tofu pudding, which earned them the name King of Tofu Pudding in Hong Kong. Other popular items on their menu include sugar-free soy milk, tofu puffs, deep fried stuffed tofu, and golden fish tofu. Address: 118 Pei Ho Street, Hong Kong Price range: 10 - 30 HKD (RM6-RM16) Kai Kai Dessert

Kai Kai Dessert is the perfect pit stop if you’re exploring Jordan, West Kowloon neighbourhood on foot. For over 40 years, this traditional Cantonese dessert shop has been the best-kept secret amongst locals. This authentic dessert store serves classic Cantonese sweet soups like tofu skin soup with ginkgo and job’s tears, or black sesame soup. Ingredients used are freshly prepared and carefully brewed, with recipes passed down from generations. A local preference to enhance the experience further is to top your selection of sweet soup with glutinous rice balls or a hard-boiled egg for extra texture. Address: 29 Ning Po Street, Hong Kong Price range: 25 - 40 HKD (RM14-RM43) Moon Tong Lok







Known for its signature rice rolls, the owner of Moon Tong Lok has been handmaking this speciality dish for the past 25 years by the minute! Besides the sticky rice, locals and visitors alike, are known to stand in long lines to get a taste of Moon Tong Lok’s hot and sour soup, chive dumplings and quench their thirst with their savoury soy milk made with dried krill. Servings at Moon Tong Lok are known to be larger than regular street food sizes, so this is the perfect stop if you’re touring with a group of friends and would like to try more variety! Address: 4 Ming On Street, Hong Kong Price range: 40 - 80 HKD (RM22 – RM43) Ding Ba







This is more of a lunch stop if you’re touring the Wong Tai Sin district on foot. Known for its oyster omelette, vermicelli soup, stinky tofu, pancake rolls, and braised minced pork rice, Ding Ba’s owner and chef hails from Taiwan and proudly serves authentic street snacks from his homeland. For the perfect meal, don’t forget to wash down the dishes with their rice milk or winter melon tea. The business only has two or three circular tables on the roadside, and even during non-peak hours, there are typically big lines, it’s worth buying takeout so you may enjoy it at your comfort. Address: Kwai Chi Path, Ngau Chi Wan, Hong Kong Price range: 30 - 80 HKD (RM16 -RM43) Both Street





