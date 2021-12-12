Elevating tourism in Selangor

Tourism Selangor today launched the Tourism Selangor Global Convention 2021 (TSGC2021), a hybrid 2-day conference that aims to reset tourism on a global stage. This game-changing inaugural event will spotlight different topics from speakers across different sectors that all aim to elevate the tourism industry.

Dato’ Seri Amirudin Shari, Dato’ Menteri Besar Selangor successfully officiated the TSGC 2021 this morning, in front of a combination of 2,000 physical and virtual guests. The physical venue of TSGC2021 is being held at the New World PJ Hotel and attended by almost 300 invited guests. Following the SOP, the allowed number of people present at the grand event’s ballroom is limited, and participants attended by invitation only. TSGC2021 is initiated by Tourism Selangor to induce prominent changes in tourism and guarantee a successful revitalisation of the industry.

Covid-19 is the first global pandemic to affect tourism so drastically and has caused many uncertainties and complications in the industry. “The effort to reinvigorate tourism in a post-pandemic era is arduous but is a much-needed endeavour. Tourism Selangor has shown tremendous courage and excellence thus far in taking up this responsibility,” said Selangor Chief Minister Dato’ Seri Amirudin Shari.

“We are excited to explore the possibilities towards building more profitable and secure tourism strategies specially-catered to this challenging endemic era,” said Hee Loy Sian, Selangor’s State Executive Council Member of Tourism and Environment. “We are optimistic that through effective use of the insights gained from TSGC 2021, the State of Selangor will once again receive visitors of up to 30 million people as it did in 2019.”

The launching this morning is followed by the TSGC2021 Conference - ‘Digital Tourism 4.0 and E-Commerce’ and ‘Innovation and Diversity in Tourism Business Survival’. The conference continues on day 2 with ‘Influencers in Tourism Destinations’, ‘Sports Tourism’, ‘Creative Tourism and the Film Industry’ & ‘C - Level Tourism Dialogue’.

TSGC2021 is honoured to have Che Puan Juliana Evans, who is also the Pusing Selangor Dulu Campaign’s Ambassador, as the moderator for the topic ‘Influencers in Tourism Destinations’ and Ms Ahirine Ahirudin, an avid sports enthusiast cum journalist, to moderate for ‘Sports Tourism’. Speakers for these topics include Mr Rhys William of Mat Salleh Cari Makan; Malaysia Celebrity Chef - Chef Zam; Mr Mark Joseph O’Dea, Content Creator & Entertainer; Mr Jazeman Jaafar - Malaysian International Racing Driver, and Ms Karen Loh, founder of Malaysia Women Marathon.

The other conference topics feature prominent and influential speakers such as Tan Sri Teo Chiang Kok, YBhg. Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina, Tuan Yong Kai Ping, esteemed representatives of Malaysian Airlines Berhad (MAB); Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC); ShopeePay Malaysia; Sunway Group; Animonsta Sdn Bhd; Ministry of Tourism, Culture & Arts (MOTAC); Malaysia Tourism Council (MTC) and Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board (MTPB).

Although the physical participation is limited, this event is also being live-streamed from 9 am to 5 pm on 10-11 December 20221, and is accessible to all on www.tsglobalconvention.com. Registration to this event is FREE and numerous participants have already signed up and are currently streaming the conference online.

For more information, kindly email info.tsgc2021@tourismselangor.my, or you may log on to Tourism Selangor’s official website, www.selangor.travel for inspiration on your travel to Selangor, or follow Tourism Selangor’s official social media accounts; Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Tourism Selangor’s YouTube channel to stay inspired! #PusingSelangorDulu!