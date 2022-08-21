Embark on a Sensuous Journey

Cartier’s immersive Into the Wild installation arrives in Kuala Lumpur. It celebrates the Maison’s beloved emblem, the panther, which has been a domineering presence in Cartier’s repertoire since its iconic spots appeared on a fine jewellery watch in 1914.

Following its debut, Panthère de Cartier has been subjected to unbridled imagination in jewellery design, watchmaking, fine leather goods, home accessories, eyewear and high perfumerie. Guests entering the installation will discover the world of Panthère de Cartier in all of its stylistic forms, from the woman who inspired it to the savoir-faire that brought it to life, through a sensuous experience staged at Workshop 3, Sentul Depot.

Cartier welcomes you on a journey Into the Wild from September 4 to 18. Online registration is required and will start from Aug 20 at intothewild.cartier.my