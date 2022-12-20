$!Emina, the ultimate teenage girls’ beauty bestie

KUALA LUMPUR: Emina, Indonesia’s leading skincare and cosmetics brand for teenagers, has further strengthened its presence in Malaysia with availability on Shopee, Tiktok, and on major health and beauty care chain, Watsons.
Emina was created with the purpose of fulfilling the needs and wants of teenagers, its skincare, cosmetics products and packaging are specifically designed to appeal to teen users, and formulated to be teenage girls’ beauty bestie!
While carrying the tagline, “Born to be loved”, Emina invites every woman, especially teenagers to live by the love, joy and dream principles, encouraging them to dare to be their unique personality and flaunt their own beauty.
When speaking about the brand's entry into Malaysia, Clarissa A. Gunawan, Group Head of Emina Cosmetics said, “Emina has positioned itself as one of the leading skincare and cosmetics brands for teenage girls in Indonesia”.
“This is simply because we understand them - their skin and their beauty goals. We are excited to bring our expertise in teenage skin to the Malaysian market to become every girl’s beauty bestie, through our stellar line-up of products,” said Clarissa.
““While we’re at it, we look forward to instilling Emina's playful spirit across the country. “
The star among its collection is the Emina Bright Stuff series of skincare products, as well as a variety of cosmetic products such as Glossy Stain.
Emina Skincare Series
The Emina Bright Stuff series aims to take care of dull skin, and brighten up the skin. The series includes a cleanser, toner, serum, moisturizer, mask and micellar water.
All the products within Bright Stuff series are enriched with summer plum extract and double brightening agent that has been clinically tested and proven to be safe and gentle on skin, especially teenagers’.
Not only does it take care of dull skin, Emina Bright Stuff Series also moisturizes the skin and protects against pollution.
“When it comes to skincare, we believe that teenage girls have it the toughest. Puberty hits and brings with it a vast array of skin troubles such as acne, dull skin, and dry skin and so on due to hormonal changes”.
“Many girls become uncomfortable as these changes affect their looks and consequently their self-esteem.
At Emina, we understand this and want to create products to help teenage girls through this struggle. This is why we developed our Emina skincare range, with a gentle and effective formula which is scientifically developed to be just right for teens,” added Clarissa.
Teen skin friendly cosmetics
Apart from skincare, Emina offers cosmetics too!
Ranging from the lips, eye, face make-up category, as well as beauty tools, Emina focuses on lightweight formulas, easy to apply, affordable and good quality products to keep teens looking fresh, feeling confident and in- touch with their playful side.
To embody teenage girls with fun, cheerful and active personalities, Emina was inspired to create a range for glossy lip tint that will leave a lovely shine on the lips.
This glossy lip tint comes with an easy-melt gel texture, lightweight formula, and long-lasting perfect for any active teen-on-the-go!
The range is enriched with Natural Beeswax, and Vitamin E rich ingredients such as Avocado Oil and Apricot Oil to keep the lips moisturized in five cute shades namely Autumn Bell, Candy Rain, Spring Dazzle, Apple Shower, and Peach Sprinkles!
Emina also offers halal-certified skincare series that includes Bright Stuff, Bright Stuff for Acne Prone, Ms Pimple, Skin Buddy, Aloe Vera, Sun Battle and Lip Care series. In the makeup category, Emina presents Glossy Stain, Magic Potion, Creamy Tint, Lip Creamatte, Cheeklit Cream Blush, and Cheeklit Pressed Blush and many more.
So besties, get ready to be spoilt for choice!
Emina’s products are now readily available online and offline at Watsons, Shopee, and Tiktok Shop, with teenage-friendly prices ranging from RM6 to RM35.20.
Visit Emina’s social beauty playground on Instagram to stay updated on the fun activities and attractive offers @eminacosmetics_my and Tiktok on @eminacosmeticsmy