The new trailer for Cruella just dropped and both of the actresses are amazing in their roles! Both Emma Stone and Emma Thompson star as Cruella and Baroness von Hellman respectively.

Emma Stone as Estella/ Cruella de Vil



In the trailer, the audience is shown how Baroness von Hellman patronizes Estella (before she became Cruella) regarding her talent. “But do you have the killer instinct?” the Baroness asked pointedly. This line possibly sparked the creation of Cruella and Estella daringly go up against the Baroness in a show of power and style. Cruella will release in Malaysia cinemas on Thursday, May 27. The synopsis

Set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, the story follows Estella, a clever and creative grifter who’s determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief and together they were able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.

Emma Thompson as Baroness von Hellman