Encouraging proper menstrual health hygiene

Aurelius Healthcare launches menstrual hygiene awareness campaign to benefit Orang Asli community and educational institutions

Aurelius Healthcare, the healthcare group behind Aurelius Hospital Nilai, has launched its Menstrual Hygiene Awareness Campaign to highlight the importance of menstrual hygiene among students and young adults. In conjunction with Menstrual Hygiene Day which is observed globally on the 28th of May, this campaign aims to break the silence and change negative social norms surrounding the topic of menstruation. The World Bank estimates that at least 500 million women and girls globally have limited access to adequate facilities for menstrual hygiene management. Lack of education and improper sanitation infrastructure compound the issue, leading to poor menstrual hygiene across many communities. This has a direct effect on educational opportunities as well as the health and overall social status of women and girls around the world. Period poverty–which refers to the inaccessibility of menstrual hygiene products due to financial constraints–has caused a wide health gap in our lower-income communities. Additionally, age-old taboos and stigmas attached to menstruation have formed an overall culture of silence around the topic, resulting in misinformation which in turn, can have severe ramifications on the health and dignity of girls and women.

As part of efforts to address this, Aurelius Healthcare is hosting a series of activities designed to not only encourage proper menstrual health hygiene but also to bring this topic to light among the public and destigmatise menstruation in Malaysia. With the approval of Jabatan Kemajuan Orang Asli (JAKOA), Aurelius Healthcare has partnered with Libresse to distribute pads and panty liners to over 500 women and girls from the Kampung Sungai Mahang Orang Asli village in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan. The team was able to spend time with the community there and provide educational tips on maintaining good menstrual hygiene. Aurelius Healthcare is also working with the Department of Environment (Jabatan Alam Sekitar) on its Kempen Hindari Penggunaan Plastik Sekali Guna, to educate the public on the proper disposal of menstrual health products as well as other environmentally-friendly alternatives. This month-long education and awareness campaign is spread across educational institutions in Negeri Sembilan, with activities such as health talks with doctors from Aurelius Hospital Nilai, distribution of educational posters and leaflets in schools, an ‘Adopt-A-School’ program that supplies sanitary care products to students, and more. These educational institutions include Kolej Tunku Kurshiah in Seremban and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Cina) Kuo Min in Nilai. To extend the campaign’s reach, Aurelius Healthcare teamed up with Kartini Ariffin, a local entrepreneur, producer, and professional speaker. Kartini shared her menstruation experiences with young girls as she hosted the school campaign event. During the group’s CSR outreach program, she also visited the Orang Asli village in Kampung Sungai Mahang to meet some of the girls and women there. On social media, Aurelius used its online platforms to spread the word and share handy period-related tips from Aurelius Hospital Nilai’s doctors and gynaecologists, through its #RespectMyCycle hashtag.