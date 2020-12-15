End the week well with an online jazz concert by the Daniele Sepe Quintet

To help Malaysians end the year on a cheerful note, the Embassy of Italy in Kuala Lumpur is pleased to present another online jazz concert, Canzoniere Terrestre, by the Daniele Sepe Quintet, accompanied by Emilia Zamuner.

Daniele Sepe is the essence of the Neapolitan spirit that blends jazz, funk, Mediterranean melodies, rock and rap in a continuous contamination where the vivacity and strength of the sounds is accompanied by a heartfelt social criticism.

Since the beginning of his career in 1975, Daniele Sepe, an eclectic and explosive musician, has published 25 albums. It is always difficult to define the music of this visionary musician due to his original way of writing and arranging music.