$!Engineering the perfect pillow

GIRAFthepillow is most certainly NOT a giant sponge in a bag

SLEEP is an essential function that allows our mind and body to rest, causing us to be refreshed and alert when we wake up. Quality sleep also helps the body remain healthy and fight off diseases, which is why doctors tell their patients to get lots of rest. Without enough sleep, our brains cannot function properly, causing our ability to concentrate, think clearly, and process memories to be severely impaired. It is recommended that adults get between seven and nine hours of nightly sleep but how many of us actually achieve this? I barely get four to five hours on a good day, which leads me to ponder, why is my sleeping time dropping as I grow older? Work schedules, daily stressors, disruptive bedroom environments, and medical conditions can all prevent us from receiving enough sleep. Pillows play a major role in how well we sleep and finding the right one (as I have found) can be extremely challenging. It is not uncommon for me to wake up with a stiff neck or migraine after sleeping on an uncomfortable pillow.

In my quest for the perfect pillow, I’ve run through the gamut of memory foam, cotton, down feather, latex and bamboo pillows of various price points in the market – all to no avail. So, when the opportunity came to review GIRAFthepillow, I jumped at the chance. I’d read about the brand and the story of its founder and inventor Ken Leong who – like me – was plagued with poor sleep, headaches, neck pain and stiff muscles from the pillows available on the market. But unlike me, Ken made use of his Mechanical Engineering background to solve his problem. He just developed his own pillow! Ken has since spent more than 17 years researching materials, features & fitment, perfecting his pillow along the way with an American Posture Institute Expert. The result is the first pillow engineered from the ground up, with Advanced Composites Technology that has allowed GIRAFthepillow to incorporate key features that set its pillows apart from the rest. I was pretty excited when the box containing the pillow finally arrived, but I must admit to being a bit underwhelmed once I actually had it in my hands. The brand talks a big game with words like “slouch recovery advanced composite pillow” and a host of technical jargon, so I was expecting something a sleep-deprived Tony Stark/Iron Man from the MCU would develop ... not this light and soft pillow that is touted to be my ticket to better sleep quality. It took me just one night to discover that looks can indeed be deceiving. The pillow was surprisingly comfortable thanks to the composite material coupled with the unique pilot headrest wings design that literally cuddles you in a soft embrace. I also realised that it corrected my sleep posture to alleviate my snoring, and reduced pressure on my neck when sleeping on my side.