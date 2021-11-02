Enhancing the engineering profession at Monash

ENGINEERING is a competitive profession that is constantly evolving, and keeping up to date with the latest headways in the field is vital. Thus, pursuing a higher degree can be worthwhile to professionals seeking to enhance their careers in the industry.
The Master of Applied Engineering (MAppE) programme at the School of Engineering, Monash University Malaysia, is designed for fresh graduates and working adults with science and engineering academic backgrounds. The programmeme offers a unique feature — a two-year programme that would enable science and related discipline degree holders to obtain an engineering Masters degree, providing a great potential to switch their careers.
The coursework programme guides students to advance their complex problem-solving skills in a cross-cultural environment. It also offers a research pathway into a PhD programme. Students can choose to specialise in energy and sustainability, oil and fats processing, and industrial and robotics engineering.
A specialisation in energy and sustainability provides advanced knowledge and skills in renewable energy, energy utilisation and transformation, energy efficiency and management, industrial ecology and green buildings. One of the distinctive features of energy and sustainability specialisation is exposure to design activity of solar PV systems that would prepare students for the industrial market. Graduates will be able to lead the development in the energy sector with skills and insights in managing industrial challenges.
The oil and fats specialisation is industry-driven, and it covers a full spectrum of the oils and fats industry, from upstream, midstream to downstream processing, with emphasis on sustainability. Lectures and specialist topics will be co-delivered by experienced industry practitioners. Students will have the opportunity to solve industry problems and gain hands-on experience using the state-of-the-art research facility hosted by the Monash-Industry Palm Oil Education and Research Platform (MIPO).
Students will also have the option to undertake short-term industry attachments to gain industry experience. Graduates of this specialisation may find employment or business opportunities in various industry sectors related to oil extraction, refineries, oleochemicals, food and energy production, and consumer goods manufacturing.
The third specialisation, industrial and robotics engineering, provides advanced engineering education in optimising industrial engineering system design from the perspective of productivity, cost and sustainability. Students will be exposed to a set of methodological concepts, principles and skills related to supply chain management, operations research, statistics, additive manufacturing, robotics and artificial intelligence for designing a process that is optimised and sustainable. After completing this course, graduates can apply this knowledge and skills to design, as well as implement and improve systems in the manufacturing and services sectors.
Course coordinator Dr Arshad Adam Salema explained: “The new Master of Applied Engineering programme at Monash University Malaysia is designed to equip students with future skills evolving around IR 4.0, sustainability, and cross-discipline. Working professionals and graduates can now choose from specialisations that can inspire and build their careers to the next level.
“The unique features of each of these specialisations would definitely bridge the knowledge and research gap between academia and industry. Our recent achievements (National Energy Awards 2021), quality research, industrial engagement in IR 4.0, and MIPO platform will develop innovative solutions through research, education and training.”
The MAppE programme also provides experience in industrial-based projects. Students work alone or in teams to unpack problems and then create and execute solutions for an industrial case study.
The master's programme aims to produce graduates with the experience and hands-on skills needed to solve real-world problems related to the United Nations sustainable goals and Industry 4.0. Graduates can work in oil and gas, renewable energy, energy and power, construction, oleo-chemical, refinery, food and beverage, manufacturing, electrical and transport industries.
“The transition from a Monash undergraduate degree to a Monash Masters degree was effortless,” stated Andrew Peter Lim Tze Meng, who graduated in 2020. “The lecturers I had were incredible, and it showed in their teaching. Having classes three to four days a week after work until 10pm (and even on weekends) was extremely tough, but the lecturers were extremely flexible and helped work around my schedule.
“In my job, I come across things like ACMV systems, energy-efficient lighting and work closely on renovation and refurbishment projects. The knowledge I gained from the engineering master's programme has helped me understand and push for more sustainable design, materials, and processes in these projects.”
Monash University has placed 57th in the world in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022. Besides that, Monash University Malaysia has given out scholarships worth RM200mil to successful recipients for the past ten years.
For more information about the Master of Applied Engineering, check out Monash University Malaysia’s Virtual Postgraduate Day, on Nov 27, from 2pm-5pm. At the event, you can explore the postgraduate coursework and research programmes.
You can also find out more about the Global Mobility and Excellence Scholarship (GEMS) programme, which aims to bring the best and brightest PhD students to Monash University Malaysia. GEMS will be offering 15 scholarships each year for the next three years, and successful students will be funded for 39 months.
