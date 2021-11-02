Enhancing the engineering profession at Monash

ENGINEERING is a competitive profession that is constantly evolving, and keeping up to date with the latest headways in the field is vital. Thus, pursuing a higher degree can be worthwhile to professionals seeking to enhance their careers in the industry.

The Master of Applied Engineering (MAppE) programme at the School of Engineering, Monash University Malaysia, is designed for fresh graduates and working adults with science and engineering academic backgrounds. The programmeme offers a unique feature — a two-year programme that would enable science and related discipline degree holders to obtain an engineering Masters degree, providing a great potential to switch their careers.

The coursework programme guides students to advance their complex problem-solving skills in a cross-cultural environment. It also offers a research pathway into a PhD programme. Students can choose to specialise in energy and sustainability, oil and fats processing, and industrial and robotics engineering.

A specialisation in energy and sustainability provides advanced knowledge and skills in renewable energy, energy utilisation and transformation, energy efficiency and management, industrial ecology and green buildings. One of the distinctive features of energy and sustainability specialisation is exposure to design activity of solar PV systems that would prepare students for the industrial market. Graduates will be able to lead the development in the energy sector with skills and insights in managing industrial challenges.

The oil and fats specialisation is industry-driven, and it covers a full spectrum of the oils and fats industry, from upstream, midstream to downstream processing, with emphasis on sustainability. Lectures and specialist topics will be co-delivered by experienced industry practitioners. Students will have the opportunity to solve industry problems and gain hands-on experience using the state-of-the-art research facility hosted by the Monash-Industry Palm Oil Education and Research Platform (MIPO).

Students will also have the option to undertake short-term industry attachments to gain industry experience. Graduates of this specialisation may find employment or business opportunities in various industry sectors related to oil extraction, refineries, oleochemicals, food and energy production, and consumer goods manufacturing.

The third specialisation, industrial and robotics engineering, provides advanced engineering education in optimising industrial engineering system design from the perspective of productivity, cost and sustainability. Students will be exposed to a set of methodological concepts, principles and skills related to supply chain management, operations research, statistics, additive manufacturing, robotics and artificial intelligence for designing a process that is optimised and sustainable. After completing this course, graduates can apply this knowledge and skills to design, as well as implement and improve systems in the manufacturing and services sectors.