Enjoy Massimo bread with a peace of mind thanks to tamper-evident seal

The Covid-19 pandemic has understandably made many extra cautious about the hygiene of the items they buy. One of the worries is that pranksters or irresponsible people may have accidentally or purposely damaged those soft, fluffy loaves on the shelves.
Bread bags in Malaysia have traditionally been secured by Kwik Lock bread tags that can be opened and closed, undetected, making bread an easy target for pranks and malicious attacks.
Which brings up the question: How can you be certain that the bread in your cart has not been tampered with?
Fortunately, Massimo’s new tamper-evident bread bag packaging which is sealed for your safety will be rolled out across all Massimo bread loaves, beginning today.
All customers have to do is to check the seal on the bread packaging to ensure that it has not been tampered with. The laser-sealed tamper-evident packaging allows everyone to enjoy your favourite bread with a peace-of-mind.
Here’s how to check:
Step 1: Look for the #SealedForSafety Massimo sandwich loaf on the bread rack.
Step 2: #CheckTheSeal is intact. If the seal is not intact please pick another Massimo loaf to avoid accidental or malicious contamination.
Step 3: Purchase with confidence, and enjoy with a peace-of-mind.
Step 4: To open, break the seal; to close, twist the packaging and attach the Kwik Lock bread tag.
The Italian Baker Sdn Bhd, the makers of Massimo, invested RM1million in the laser-seal tamper-evident packaging technology from the United States of America to keep its products sealed for safety for you. The tamper-evident packaging helps to alert you to any visible alterations to the product.
The Italian Baker Sdn Bhd, Managing Director, Mr Jeremy Goon explained that the tamper-evident packaging further uplifts product integrity, food safety and quality assurance for your safety and satisfaction.
“Towards the end of 2019 a social media challenge in the United States of America had pranksters opening food products and deliberately contaminating them via grossly unhygienic behaviors before carefully placing the contaminated products back for unwitting consumers to buy,” Mr. Goon explained.
“The risk of such pranks, and its possible effects on consumers especially during the Covid-19 pandemic required us to increase product safety and integrity. We quickly found a solution to safeguard our customers but with global lockdown restriction, it has taken us a longer time to implement.”
“In Malaysia, only Massimo has tamper-evident bread loaf packaging because your safety and satisfaction is our priority. Your peace-of-mind as you enjoy the wholesome goodness of our products, confident in its safety is important because Massimo cares,” he said.
Mr Goon shared that the laser seal tamper-evident technology was specifically designed to make any tampering clearly visible.
“Massimo is a consumer-centric organization that always considers safety, practicality and functionality of our packaging. The laser-seal packaging we use is easy for legitimate users to open while clearly showing any attempts to break the seal by non-users. Always remember to check the seal for your safety and for your peace-of-mind,” he added.
About Massimo
Since its introduction in 2011, Massimo has become a Malaysian staple, providing wholesome goodness through a variety of bread including Sandwich Loaf, Sandwich Loaf with Wheat Germ, 100% Whole Wheat Loaf, Fine Wholemeal, Ricco Chocolato Loaf, and Kurma & Milk loaf.
Massimo breads are baked using quality ingredients under stringent quality assurance to delight consumers with its deliciously healthy taste, and to give them peace-of-mind with its tamper-evident packaging.
The popular Massimo Sandwich Loaf with Wheat Germ is infused with the natural goodness of wheat germ that is associated with better heart health. Wheat germ is high in vitamin E, Omega-3 fatty acids, natural fibre, protein, B1, B2, B6, magnesium, phosphorus and zinc.
The whole wheat and fine wholemeal ranges are packed with the nutritional goodness of fibre, essential nutrients and minerals, with the soft and fluffy texture, Malaysians love.