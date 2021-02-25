Enjoy Massimo bread with a peace of mind thanks to tamper-evident seal

The Covid-19 pandemic has understandably made many extra cautious about the hygiene of the items they buy. One of the worries is that pranksters or irresponsible people may have accidentally or purposely damaged those soft, fluffy loaves on the shelves. Bread bags in Malaysia have traditionally been secured by Kwik Lock bread tags that can be opened and closed, undetected, making bread an easy target for pranks and malicious attacks. Which brings up the question: How can you be certain that the bread in your cart has not been tampered with? Fortunately, Massimo’s new tamper-evident bread bag packaging which is sealed for your safety will be rolled out across all Massimo bread loaves, beginning today. All customers have to do is to check the seal on the bread packaging to ensure that it has not been tampered with. The laser-sealed tamper-evident packaging allows everyone to enjoy your favourite bread with a peace-of-mind. Here’s how to check:

Step 1: Look for the #SealedForSafety Massimo sandwich loaf on the bread rack.

Step 2: #CheckTheSeal is intact. If the seal is not intact please pick another Massimo loaf to avoid accidental or malicious contamination. Step 3: Purchase with confidence, and enjoy with a peace-of-mind. Step 4: To open, break the seal; to close, twist the packaging and attach the Kwik Lock bread tag.





The Italian Baker Sdn Bhd, the makers of Massimo, invested RM1million in the laser-seal tamper-evident packaging technology from the United States of America to keep its products sealed for safety for you. The tamper-evident packaging helps to alert you to any visible alterations to the product.

Jeremy Goon, Managing Director of The Italian Baker Sdn Bhd