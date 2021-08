IN CELEBRATION of the upcoming Mid-Autumn festival and the unveiling of its first iteration of its collaboration with local designer, Christy Ng, Starbucks is pleased to present its artfully designed exclusive mooncake sets to be shared with friends and family this year.

The exclusive mooncake sets feature distinctly-designed mini-tote bags by Christy Ng, which draws inspiration from the ancient folklore of the festival but with a modern-day twist. The design of the tote bag illustrates a tale of its own, in the form of the Crane fetching Chang’e, the prevailing protagonist of the Mid-Autumn festival, an Osmanthus flower from earth to quell her nostalgia of family and home as she sits far away on the moon.

Bridging the gap of longing and familiarity, like Chang’e, families can now extend their love and gratitude for their loved ones through these specially designed mooncake sets to each other even while apart.