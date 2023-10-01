Enjoying a celebration of food and festivity

The Lunar New Year Fair is traditionally held a few days before Lunar New Year, where crowds come together to buy decorations, ingredients, gifts, and food for the big Chinese New Year celebration. This year, Signature Market is collaborating with Malaysia’s leading food and beverage expo, Tastefully Expo Malaysia for their annual Chinese New Year food expo this year.

The expo will be held at Midvalley Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur from Jan 13-15, and to celebrate its first time as Tastefully’s principal partner, Signature Market is offering limited edition products, merchandise and exclusive giveaways for the three days.

The fun-filled event will feature over 300 exciting F&B vendors and more than 5000 food options.

This partnership is part of the brand’s effort to further increase its on-ground and online presence in Malaysia, connect with its loyal consumers and introduce more Malaysians to the joys of healthy snacking and holistic wellness products.

In conjunction with the expo, Signature Market has launched the Blooming Prosperity Gift Box that includes products worth RM60 but will be sold for just RM9.88. Inside the box, it features Signature Market’s star products – their low-carb snack mix, premium caramel popcorn, and gluten-free dark chocolate chip butter cookies, all packed inside their limited edition Tastefully tote bag.

There are only 888 exclusive sets which are limited to 1 set per customer and available for purchase on the brand’s website with pick-up at the redemption counter at the expo. At the Tastefully Expo, Signature Market will have three booths–one in the main hall and two others in adjoining halls.

Each booth will offer consumers a chance to view and purchase Signature Market products. Apart from the exclusive set, expo-goers will also get a free Signature Market goodie bag when they register at the expo’s redemption counter.

With a minimum spend of RM100 at the Tastefully Food Expo, attendees will also get a chance to take part in two lucky draws and other stage activities to win Signature Market-sponsored prizes from 12pm to 3pm.

The stage activities will be in two sessions: 1.30pm to 2pm and 7.30pm to 8pm.

For 20 lucky attendees, they will stand a chance to participate in Signature Market’s all-day on-ground Guess and Win contest each day. All you need to do is guess how many Signature Market snack packs are in the box and the guess closest to the correct number will win the Leaping Luck CNY Gift Box filled with healthy dried fruits and nuts worth RM75.

When attendees spend a minimum of RM300 at the expo, they stand a chance to draw an angpao to win cash & prizes worth up to RM 38,888! Besides wonderful prizes awaiting attendees, there will also be a lively lion dance and diabolo performance to really get you into the Chinese New Year mood.

For more information and updates, visit Signature Market on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube or the Signature Market website.