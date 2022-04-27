$!Enliven your Raya with Shopee

AFTER almost a month of fasting, many are looking forward to celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri with their family and friends. Some may be preparing to balik kampung while some may be busy preparing their homes to welcome their loved ones.
In order to assist Malaysians with their last minute Raya shopping, the Raya With Shopee campaign is offering the lowest price and best deals in town. On top of that, Malaysians can enjoy the following promotions during Raya With Shopee from now till May 5, 2022:
Free Shipping Min Spend RM5
Forgot the cinnamon sticks or star anise for the rendang? Fret not, as they are available on Shopee and you get to enjoy free shipping with a minimum spend of just RM5. Just claim the free shipping vouchers and apply them when checking out your purchases.
100% Raya Coins Cashback
Besides convenience, Shopee provides extra savings through Shopee Coins Cashback. Without any minimum spend, you will receive 100% Coins Cashback (capped at RM5) for your purchases when you claim and apply the 100% Coins Cashback voucher. How about getting Coins Cashback for your last-minute Raya cookies shopping?
Weekly Motorcycle Giveaway
It is not too late to Spin & Win to collect golden tickets daily to be in the running to win a Vespa Sprint S 150 motorcycle and Gold Bars as consolation prizes. Don’t miss out the opportunity to accumulate additional golden tickets for a better chance of winning!
SimplySiti
Have you gotten your hands on the SimplySiti Pearl Collection? It is the brand’s latest collection launched in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri. If you have not, do visit shopee.com.my/simplysiti to find out more. SimplySiti is also offering up to 10% discount for its cosmetic products and up to 30% discount for skin care products from now until April 30, 2022.
Shopee Mall highlights, featuring daily 25% Coins Cashback
Indulge in a wide range of 100% authentic products guaranteed under Shopee Mall, with offers and discounts refreshed daily. Enjoy 25% off days, 25% Coins Cashback and 25% brand vouchers and much more! Celebrate this Raya With Shopee with irresistible deals of 40% off and above from your favourite brands like vivo, Watsons, Laneige, Levi’s, and more!
You can also look out for great offers from brands on Shopee Mall such as Caltex, Dr. Cardin, Gaabor, Grafen, Kitchenz, Logitech, Maserati, MY Mentholatum, MYDIN, Polo Hill, Tealive and Vinda.
#ShopeeGivesBack
In conjunction with Hari Raya festivities, #ShopeeGivesBack and Shopee Supermarket are teaming up to serve the underprivileged. Together, they are inviting all Malaysians to come together to help those in need.
Purchase a Care Box of your choice to be donated to selected NGOs. On top of every Care Box purchased, Shopee Supermarket will also donate RM4. Make an impact here: shopee.com.my/m/supermarket-raya-specials.
Exciting deals from ShopeePay & ShopeeFood
This Hari Raya, save up on your fuel expenses and earn rewards when you pay using ShopeePay. Earn RM5 cashback with a minimum spend of RM25 at any Caltex stations. Additionally, get more with ShopeePay by checking out the 1 SEN ShopeePay vouchers from a variety of merchants!
Having a gathering with family and friends this Hari Raya? Liven the festivities with delicious food from ShopeeFood. Choose from the array of delicacies on the platform and enjoy free deliveries all day long! To sweeten up the deal, purchase the ShopeeFood Savings Pass at 1 Sen to get more discounts!
For more information about Raya With Shopee, visit shopee.com.my/m/raya-sale.