$!Enliven your Raya with Shopee

AFTER almost a month of fasting, many are looking forward to celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri with their family and friends. Some may be preparing to balik kampung while some may be busy preparing their homes to welcome their loved ones.

In order to assist Malaysians with their last minute Raya shopping, the Raya With Shopee campaign is offering the lowest price and best deals in town. On top of that, Malaysians can enjoy the following promotions during Raya With Shopee from now till May 5, 2022:

Free Shipping Min Spend RM5

Forgot the cinnamon sticks or star anise for the rendang? Fret not, as they are available on Shopee and you get to enjoy free shipping with a minimum spend of just RM5. Just claim the free shipping vouchers and apply them when checking out your purchases.

100% Raya Coins Cashback

Besides convenience, Shopee provides extra savings through Shopee Coins Cashback. Without any minimum spend, you will receive 100% Coins Cashback (capped at RM5) for your purchases when you claim and apply the 100% Coins Cashback voucher. How about getting Coins Cashback for your last-minute Raya cookies shopping?

Weekly Motorcycle Giveaway

It is not too late to Spin & Win to collect golden tickets daily to be in the running to win a Vespa Sprint S 150 motorcycle and Gold Bars as consolation prizes. Don’t miss out the opportunity to accumulate additional golden tickets for a better chance of winning!