$!Ensuring Safety from Mosquitoes: Protecting Homes, Kindergartens, and Schools

The danger being faced in homes by young children, adults and senior citizens is increasing.

Mosquitoes are not only invading homes, but all the most popular habitats of human beings.

Why are they so dangerous?

Mosquitoes are the carriers of diseases and their most popular habitats are schools, homes, kindergartens, offices and they are not easily eradicated because they are tiny, and can fly and hide anywhere.

Today they are the new scourge, as they infect humans with the Zika virus, yellow fever, dengue, malaria and other diseases. Especially today, dengue is on the rise in Malaysia, with the Ministry of Health (MOH) reporting an increase of 212% in the number of dengue cases, in comparison to last year.

The most at risk are young children as they are unaware of the danger.

“Mosquitos are perhaps the most dangerous animals in the world,” said Omar Akbari, PhD, an assistant professor of entomology at the University of California, Riverside in the US.

Mosquitoes are hard to fight and the use of high level insecticides and other chemical based pesticides are bad for humans and so a more effective method of attracting and trapping mosquitoes is needed.