The world’s most immersive festival EPIZODE has just launched a record label EPIZODE RECORDS. The imprint will be releasing music on both digital and vinyl formats, featuring emerging artists from around the world. EPIZODE RECORDS will keep the festival’s eclectic concept that brings a wide range of electronic music genres, from groovy techno and micro house to atmospheric and experimental sound. The first release is planned for early 2021 with three more releases and collaborations to follow in the same year. All releases will feature sounds that match the four Epizode stages: Main Stage, Frissbee, Eggs, and Shell. Calling all artists!

EPIZODE RECORDS now invites all artists to send their demos to the email: demo@epizode.asia “We started Epizode festival with a vision to unite people from around the world through quality music. Now, five years later, we’re happy that our initial idea got materialized as a label as well.” “We’re proud to present our brand new platform which will be showcasing various talents and bringing the special sound and vibe Epizode is well known for. We’re looking forward to listening to all your demos and to feature the best ones,” said Epizode team. Party with EPIZODE5





EPIZODE5 will be held on Vietnam’s blissful Phu Quoc island, from December 29th 2021 to January 9th 2022. The 11-day cutting-edge festival will be featuring electronic music legends such as RICARDO VILLALOBOS, JAMIE JONES, LOCO DICE, DEBORAH DE LUCA, DUBFIRE, [A:RPIA:R], APOLLONIA, NASTIA, SONJA MOONEAR and MR.C, to name a few. They will be playing alongside the greatest Europe and Asia’s talents including FIDELES, VLADA, MICKEY ZHANG, LOUISE CHEN, OUISSAM, ROUSTAM, SUNJU HARGUN and YAYA. All these artists will bring their grooves to Epizode’s iconic beach dotted by mind-blowing stages and art installations, for an unforgettable NYE extravaganza.





Additionally, Epizode’s 24-hour program will present exciting wellness experiences and plethora of day activities, all wrapped into colourful sunsets and tropical landscapes. In a short span of four years, EPIZODE has made an impressive mark internationally by pushing the Asia-Pacific music scene forward.