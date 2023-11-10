$!Essilor’s Stellest® lenses slow down myopia progression in children

LIKE in many other Asia regions, myopia or nearsightedness is becoming increasingly prevalent among children in Malaysia at an alarming rate. Hence, it is crucial for parents and caregivers to be vigilant.

Consultant optometrist Mary Chong (pix, above at right) says signs and symptoms like frequent eye-rubbing, squinting to see objects at distance, complaints of headaches or eye strain, abnormal head posture, or sitting too close to the mobile phone or computer screen can indicate vision problems in their children.

She said parents should also monitor for changes in academic performance or coordination issues, as these can be one of the key indicators of vision problems.

Mary, the founder and consultant optometrist of Eye & Glasses Optometrist in Jelutong, Penang, has over 20 years of service in the field of eyecare. She is aIso a committee member of the Association of Malaysian Optometrists.

She said genetics and lifestyle factors can contribute to myopia. If there is a family history of myopia, a child is at a higher risk. However, lifestyle choices play a significant role as well – such as excessive screen time, limited outdoor activities and poor reading habits.