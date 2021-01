2020 has been a rather challenging year but everyone continues to hustle hard and embrace the challenges with positivity. Eu Yan Sang believes in the value of overcoming hindrances to welcome greater things with hardwork and positivity.

As such, Eu Yan Sang has come up with a theme for Lunar New year 2021 – Ushering in A Joyful Year, in hopes that everyone can celebrate 2021 with happiness and great wellbeing.

Eu Yan Sang’s short clip this year is “A Drop of Water in Need” and it touches upon the value of gratitude. In present circumstances, Eu Yan Sang believes that it’s even more important to treat each other with courtesy because it is through common courtesy that society can achieve a good social order and harmony.

“A Drop of Water in Need” is a story about a man named Xiao Chen who was often cared for by his neighbours and relatives at a young age because his parents were very busy. He keeps his father’s teachings in mind and passes on the culture of gratitude. The video can be viewed above this post.

Bringing the ‘Bucket of Gold’ to children in need

Meanwhile, Eu Yan Sang is going strong with its ‘Bucket of Gold’ charity project for the past 18 years.

This year, Yayasan Sunbeams Home is the beneficiary of the ‘Bucket of Gold’ charity mission. The non-profit organization’s mission is to provide shelter for the displaced, abused or neglected children.

Besides providing necessities and basic education for the children, they also provide much needed love and protection to these children who are deprived of love and dependence.

The ‘Bucket of Gold’ charity drive starts from today until 26 February 2021. Please call Eu Yan Sang’s hotline 1300 888 213 for further details.

Spreading the spirit of giving this CNY