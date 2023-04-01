Eu Yan Sang launches CNY 2023 hampers and gift sets

In conjunction with the upcoming 2023 Lunar Year, Eu Yan Sang (EYS) plans to launch a variety of hampers and gift sets under the theme ‘Abundance & Appreciation’, together with its ‘Bucket of Gold’ charity project for the 20th consecutive year.

2023 marks ‘The Year of the Rabbit’, a smart and vigorous creature that is good at leaping and overcoming obstacles.

Therefore, ‘Abundance & Appreciation’ symbolizes a new year of positivity, courage, success, fulfillment, and prosperity for everyone in 2023.

Each hamper represents EYS ‘gift of gratitude and heartfelt sincerity’.

Annually, EYS redesigns its Chinese New Year hampers and gift sets with utmost sincerity, ensuring that every small detail is filled with gratitude and blessings.

‘Respecting tradition and creating the future’, EYS CNY hampers and gift sets are designed with traditional elements such as swallows, plum blossoms, pine trees, mountains rocks, and sea waves whilst retaining a modern design.

EYS will release a total of 56 different types of hampers and 14 gift boxes.

With prices from RM98, most can afford a gift from EYS that suits your budget to express your gratitude.

In addition, EYS has released a series of charity themed short films for CNY in recent years.

This year’s short film is themed “The Taste of Reunion” and depicts the story of three families returning home for Chinese New Year.

The short films are interspersed with images of traditional CNY cakes and dishes, which will bring back warm and joyous memories of CNY, whilst surrounded by the sweet fragrance of CNY.

EYS hopes this film will encourage those celebrating CNY, to return home with gratitude and anticipation, and to cherish and embrace the wonderful time of family reunion.

At the same time, EYS has introduced its ‘Bucket of Gold’ charity project.

This is the 20th year of this charity event, since its introduction in 2004.

The original intention of ‘Bucket of Gold’ is to encourage young people to strive for their dreams and work hard for their first bucket of gold, as well as share their gold by giving to those in need, in times of success and happiness.

EYS transformed this event into a charity project.

In 2023, the beneficiary of ‘Bucket of Gold’ charity project is “Little Yellow Flower Foundation”.

This foundation was established in 2007 by four female celebrities, Sinje Lee, Charlie Young, Gigi Leung and Valen Hsu, with the intention to assist underprivileged children worldwide.

EYS hopes to provide assistance to the children at ‘Little Yellow Flower Foundation’ realise their dreams.

Members of the public can purchase ‘Bucket of Gold’ from now until 5 February 2023, and EYS will donate part of the profits to ‘Little Yellow Flower Foundation.’

Donors can also drop cash or cheques into the donation boxes at all EYS outlets.