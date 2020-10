The Emmy winning HBO drama series Euphoria returns with two special episodes, with the first debuting same time as the US on Monday, 7 December at 10am exclusively on HBO GO. The episode will air on HBO (Astro Ch 411 HD) that same evening at 11pm. The series follows a group of high school students as they go about their teen life involving friendships, love, identity, sex, drugs and trauma.







In the aftermath of being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing, the first special episode follows Rue (played by Emmy-winner Zendaya) as she celebrates Christmas. Written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, the episode, titled Trouble Don't Last Always, also stars Colman Domingo, who appeared in season one. The title and date of the second episode are forthcoming. Both special episodes were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.